MSC ship at Hafen Hamburg terminal

Photo courtesy MSC Group

Hamburg’s Historic Port Looks to the Future with MSC Backing

Mike Schuler
November 29, 2024

A unit of the world’s largest shipping line, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, and the City of Hamburg have successfully completed their joint venture agreement for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), marking a new chapter in the port of Hamburg’s 800-year history.

Under the strategic partnership, the City of Hamburg will maintain majority control with a 50.1% stake, while MSC will hold 49.9%.

The collaboration promises substantial growth for Germany’s largest seaport, backed by a significant €450 million equity investment for infrastructure development.

“We want to play our part in pushing the gateway to the world further open – for the benefit of HHLA, the workforce, the people of Hamburg and everyone else connected to this historic port,” stated Søren Toft, CEO of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

The deal includes ambitious growth targets, with MSC committing to increase cargo throughput at HHLA’s terminals to a minimum of 1 million TEU annually by 2031.

Hamburg’s Senator Dr. Melanie Leonhard emphasized that the partnership will drive significant improvements in automation and digitalization at HHLA’s terminals. “Together with MSC, we want to lead HHLA into the future and develop it further. Partnerships and networks pay off, is what we learn from the developments in global maritime industry. Germany’s largest seaport will benefit significantly from the investments in infrastructure and improvements in automation and digitalisation at HHLA’s terminals,” she said.

Demonstrating its long-term commitment to the region, MSC Group announced plans to establish its new German headquarters in Hamburg’s HafenCity, creating approximately 700 jobs. Construction is set to commence in 2026.

The agreement includes comprehensive protections for HHLA’s workforce and ensures terminal accessibility for all market participants. This strategic alliance positions the Port of Hamburg to strengthen its role as a leading North-West European trade hub while preserving its historic significance in global maritime commerce.

germany
mergers and acquisitions
MSC
port of hamburg

