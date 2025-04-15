U.S. Coast Guard Shutters HOMEPORT Platform in Blow to Maritime Industry

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Homeport portal, a critical online platform for maritime operations since 2005, was permanently taken offline on April 12, 2025, leaving the maritime industry scrambling to adapt to alternative credentialing and verification processes.

The shutdown follows a unplanned period of restricted access that began on March 4, 2025, causing significant disruptions across the maritime sector and preventing employers from verifying crew credentials. gCaptain is told the HOMEPORT system’s inaccessibility has already resulted in job losses for mariners who cannot verify their credentials through the previously available online tools.

“U.S. employers depend on HOMEPORT to ensure the validity of their crews’ medical certificates, as well as to verify that a mariner holds the correct endorsements and ratings on their Merchant Mariner Credential to meet a vessel’s safe manning requirements,” one expert told gCaptain.

The HOMEPORT platform, developed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and United States Coast Guard (USCG), was established to meet requirements set forth in the Maritime Transportation Security Act (MTSA) of 2002. It served as an essential tool for communication, coordination, and information sharing within the maritime community.

The closure also affects access to crucial maritime security resources, including real-time updates on Maritime Security (MARSEC) levels, port security levels, Marine Safety Information Bulletins (MSIBs), and Area Maritime Security Plans (AMSPs). The platform previously provided essential documentation for vessel inspections, facility compliance requirements, and incident reporting guidelines.

HOMEPORT’s shutdown comes as the Trump Administration seeks to strengthen the nation’s maritime workforce on the heels of last week’s Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance executive order.

“We recognize that Homeport has long been a trusted tool for mariners and the broader maritime community. The Coast Guard is establishing temporary workarounds to ensure essential services remain accessible until we can identify the best permanent approach for each function,” according to the Coast Guard’s website.

Captain Bradley W. Clare, U.S. Coast Guard Commanding Officer, assured that updates regarding these services will be provided as new systems are established. However, the maritime community must now navigate a more complex process for accessing vital information and maintaining regulatory compliance.

In response to the shutdown, the National Maritime Center (NMC) has already implemented alternative procedures for essential services. Mariners seeking application status updates can now contact the NMC through multiple channels, including phone (1-888-427-5662), email ([email protected]), or Live Chat. Customer service is available on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

For credential verification, maritime stakeholders must now email [email protected] with “Credential Verification” in the subject line, including relevant mariner information in the email body. Course curricula and certificate modification requests should be directed to [email protected].