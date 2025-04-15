gCaptain-logo
Caribe Tankers To Trial Inmarsat Nexuswave For Connected Certainty And Enhanced Crew Welfare

April 15, 2025

Trial will assess performance of Inmarsat Maritime’s fully managed bonded connectivity service as US-based commercial and operational shipping management company seeks ultra-reliable solution to meet operational and crew connectivity challenges.

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced Caribe Tankers USA, Inc (CTU) will trial Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, on board the chemical tankers Caribe Maria and Caribe Luna: as the US-based company seeks an ultra-reliable solution to best serve operational and crew connectivity.
 
By combining multiple network underlays in one fully managed, bonded solution, Inmarsat’s NexusWave enables applications to leverage the aggregate capacity of all available networks rather than relying on one underlay at a time. This unique network-bonding approach allows NexusWave vessels to maintain a seamless, consistent connection to high-speed internet with global coverage, unlimited data, and managed performance levels.
 
As a result, this new technology will allow vessels to meet new connectivity demand and crew can enjoy a home-like connectivity experience whether the ship is sailing in open waters or anchored at a busy port. This in line with Caribe Tankers’ objective as the company looks to retain and attract the best seafaring talent.
 
Jason Holden, CTU Manager, said: “As a 24/7 commercial and operational shipping management company, we understand the importance of being able to communicate at any time to and from the vessels for business demands. More importantly, providing crew fast and reliable internet has notably improved productivity on board.
 
Reliable, high-speed Internet is an increasingly important ingredient in fostering a happy, loyal and healthy working environment. Evidence suggests that Inmarsat’s NexusWave will meet our requirements for crew as well as operational connectivity. We look forward to seeing the results of our collaboration.”
 
The decision to trial Inmarsat NexusWave also reflects Caribe Tankers’ requirements for reliable and consistent communication services, where the company considers certainty in the connectivity a requisite for supporting daily operational needs.
 
Logan Murray, Account Manager, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “Caribe Tankers’ using NexusWave is the latest endorsement of the power of bonded connectivity. Our fully managed solution delivers unparalleled speeds and reliability – with the convenience of working with a single trusted partner that understands the maritime industry’s unique challenges. For operators, this means certainty and connected confidence regardless of the size of their fleet and the nature of their operations.”

