Incat Crowther Designed Custom Crew Transfer Vessels Set For Japanese Offshore Wind Industry

Experienced Japanese operator Tokyo Kisen Co Ltd has taken delivery of the first of two new bespoke crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to service Japan’s growing offshore wind energy sector. Constructed by Cheoy Lee shipyard in China, the first vessel successfully completed sea trials in late 2024.
The two Class NK 26-metre catamaran CTVs have been developed with Tokyo Kisen to comply with strict local regulations. The design of the vessels has been future-proofed, with each vessel to begin its operational life carrying 12 technicians, yet with the flexibility to increase to 24 as Japan’s regulatory framework evolves.
The main deck of each vessel features a large mess area, two bathrooms and an internal storage and change area. Technicians are carried in safety and comfort thanks to a resiliently mounted superstructure.
The vessels’ upper deck features an elevated, spacious wheelhouse, as well as a private mess and pantry. The lower decks contain two twin cabins, a workshop space and a utility room. The vessels’ operational capabilities are also enhanced by the inclusion of Incat Crowther’s resilient-bow technology which reduces impact forces when the vessels are at wind turbine boat landings.
A large forward deck provides a dedicated space for transporting cargo to offshore wind farms with the vessels capable of carrying a deadweight of 35 tonnes. The vessels are capable of speeds of up to 28 knots and are powered by two Yanmar marine diesel engines with a twin Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) propulsion system provided by Servogear.
Commenting on the new vessels, Incat Crowther’s Managing Director, Europe, Ed Dudson said: “With 48 Incat Crowther-designed CTVs over 25 metres in length either in service or currently under construction, this project will continue to build on Incat Crowther’s successful track record of designing bespoke CTVs for the global offshore wind industry.”
“The design of these CTVs has been a real collaboration with Tokyo Kisen in order ensure the vessels meet the unique needs in servicing the Japanese wind energy sector. We are proud to bring Incat Crowther’s expertise in designing state-of-the-art, flexible and operationally efficient offshore wind CTVs to this project,” said Mr Dudson.
Tags:
Subscribe for Daily Maritime Insights
Sign up for gCaptain’s newsletter and never miss an update
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.