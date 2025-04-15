gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,135 members

Incat Crowther Designed Custom Crew Transfer Vessels Set For Japanese Offshore Wind Industry

Incat Crowther Designed Custom Crew Transfer Vessels Set For Japanese Offshore Wind Industry

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
April 15, 2025

Experienced Japanese operator Tokyo Kisen Co Ltd has taken delivery of the first of two new bespoke  crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to service Japan’s growing offshore wind energy sector. Constructed by  Cheoy Lee shipyard in China, the first vessel successfully completed sea trials in late 2024. 

The two Class NK 26-metre catamaran CTVs have been developed with Tokyo Kisen to comply with strict  local regulations. The design of the vessels has been future-proofed, with each vessel to begin its  operational life carrying 12 technicians, yet with the flexibility to increase to 24 as Japan’s regulatory  framework evolves. 

The main deck of each vessel features a large mess area, two bathrooms and an internal storage and  change area. Technicians are carried in safety and comfort thanks to a resiliently mounted  superstructure. 

The vessels’ upper deck features an elevated, spacious wheelhouse, as well as a private mess and pantry.  The lower decks contain two twin cabins, a workshop space and a utility room. The vessels’ operational  capabilities are also enhanced by the inclusion of Incat Crowther’s resilient-bow technology which  reduces impact forces when the vessels are at wind turbine boat landings. 

A large forward deck provides a dedicated space for transporting cargo to offshore wind farms with the  vessels capable of carrying a deadweight of 35 tonnes. The vessels are capable of speeds of up to 28 knots and are powered by two Yanmar marine diesel engines with a twin Controllable Pitch Propeller  (CPP) propulsion system provided by Servogear.  

Commenting on the new vessels, Incat Crowther’s Managing Director, Europe, Ed Dudson said: “With 48 Incat Crowther-designed CTVs over 25 metres in length either in service or currently under construction,  this project will continue to build on Incat Crowther’s successful track record of designing bespoke CTVs  for the global offshore wind industry.” 

“The design of these CTVs has been a real collaboration with Tokyo Kisen in order ensure the vessels meet the unique needs in servicing the Japanese wind energy sector. We are proud to bring Incat  Crowther’s expertise in designing state-of-the-art, flexible and operationally efficient offshore wind CTVs  to this project,” said Mr Dudson.

Tags:

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,135 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Damen signs with Arena Offshore A.S.for Turkish construction of Stan Tugs 1606
Press Releases

Damen signs with Arena Offshore A.S.for Turkish construction of Stan Tugs 1606

Damen has chosen Arena Offshore A.S. for the construction of two Stan Tugs 1606, marking its first design collaboration with an external company in Türkiye Damen Shipyards Group has signed...

6 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
Game-Changing OmniCrane™ Puts Bardex in the Running for 2025 Ventus Award
Press Releases

Game-Changing OmniCrane™ Puts Bardex in the Running for 2025 Ventus Award

he Bardex OmniCrane™ brings unprecedented safety and environmental benefits – and more – to the offshore wind industry and ports throughout the world, making Bardex one of four finalists for...

April 9, 2025
Total Views: 299
Sea Asia 2025 Celebrates a Decade of Success Showcasing Asia’s Leadership in Shipping’s Green Transition Amid Evolving Industry Landscape
Press Releases

Sea Asia 2025 Celebrates a Decade of Success Showcasing Asia’s Leadership in Shipping’s Green Transition Amid Evolving Industry Landscape

At Sea Asia’s 10th biennial edition, the leading shipping and maritime expo and conference in Asia welcomed close to 21,000 attendees from across 92 countries and convened more than 500...

April 7, 2025
Total Views: 242