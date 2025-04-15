Damen signs with Arena Offshore A.S.for Turkish construction of Stan Tugs 1606

Damen has chosen Arena Offshore A.S. for the construction of two Stan Tugs 1606, marking its first design collaboration with an external company in Türkiye
Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Istanbul-based Arena Offshore A.S. for the local construction of two Stan Tugs 1606. Arena Offshore. will construct the tugs in Türkiye under the Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC). With this, Damen provides tailored support to clients around the world, sharing the knowledge and technology necessary to construct its proven vessels at a third party yard.
Tug evolution
With the design and licence provided by Damen, Arena Offshore will construct the Stan Tugs 1606 at its own facilities in Istanbul.Following this, the company will offer the vessels for sale on the market. Arena Offshore is a specialist in vessel brokerage, chartering and shipbuilding. Since the company began its operations in 1998, it has built and delivered over 50 newbuilding vessels programmes globally.
The Stan Tug 1606 is a vessel proven in operation over many years. The vessel has continued to evolve over successive generations based on client feedback. The 16.76 x 5.94 metre tug offers 16 tonnes bollard pull ahead. It is a versatile vessel, well suited to towing, mooring, pushing and survey operations.
Quality vessels and economic boost
M. Ömer Ince, owner of Arena Offshore said, “It is a great honor and pleasure for us that Damen has chosen and trusted an external company, Arena Offshore, for the building of two Stan Tugs 1606, which is one of its most well-known models. As a reflection of this trust, we are excited to complete the construction of the two units in Istanbul to Damen’s quality and standards.”
Bram Kouters, Managing Director of Damen Technical Cooperation, said, We are very pleased that the good experience and collaboration we have had with Arena Offshore has led them to construct their own newbuild Damen designs. It’s also gratifying to see DTC gaining traction in Türkiye. Damen firmly believes that by sharing its designs, knowledge and technology in this way, we can contribute to the construction of higher quality, sustainable vessels all around the world. Additionally, DTC provides economic benefits, giving a boost to local maritime suppliers and widening employment opportunities.”
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.