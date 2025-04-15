Damen signs with Arena Offshore A.S.for Turkish construction of Stan Tugs 1606

Damen has chosen Arena Offshore A.S. for the construction of two Stan Tugs 1606, marking its first design collaboration with an external company in Türkiye

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Istanbul-based Arena Offshore A.S. for the local construction of two Stan Tugs 1606. Arena Offshore. will construct the tugs in Türkiye under the Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC). With this, Damen provides tailored support to clients around the world, sharing the knowledge and technology necessary to construct its proven vessels at a third party yard.

Tug evolution

With the design and licence provided by Damen, Arena Offshore will construct the Stan Tugs 1606 at its own facilities in Istanbul. Following this, the company will offer the vessels for sale on the market. Arena Offshore is a specialist in vessel brokerage, chartering and shipbuilding. Since the company began its operations in 1998, it has built and delivered over 50 newbuilding vessels programmes globally.

The Stan Tug 1606 is a vessel proven in operation over many years. The vessel has continued to evolve over successive generations based on client feedback. The 16.76 x 5.94 metre tug offers 16 tonnes bollard pull ahead. It is a versatile vessel, well suited to towing, mooring, pushing and survey operations.

Quality vessels and economic boost

M. Ömer Ince, owner of Arena Offshore said, “It is a great honor and pleasure for us that Damen has chosen and trusted an external company, Arena Offshore, for the building of two Stan Tugs 1606, which is one of its most well-known models. As a reflection of this trust, we are excited to complete the construction of the two units in Istanbul to Damen’s quality and standards.”

Bram Kouters, Managing Director of Damen Technical Cooperation, said, We are very pleased that the good experience and collaboration we have had with Arena Offshore has led them to construct their own newbuild Damen designs. It’s also gratifying to see DTC gaining traction in Türkiye. Damen firmly believes that by sharing its designs, knowledge and technology in this way, we can contribute to the construction of higher quality, sustainable vessels all around the world. Additionally, DTC provides economic benefits, giving a boost to local maritime suppliers and widening employment opportunities.”