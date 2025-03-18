U.S. Coast Guard’s HOMEPORT System Outage Enters Third Week, Disrupting Maritime Operations Nationwide

Public access to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Homeport platform (https://homeport.uscg.mil), a vital maritime industry infrastructure, has been completely offline since March 4, 2025, causing significant disruptions across the maritime sector and preventing employers from verifying crew credentials.

The MMLD HOMEPORT system, which serves as the exclusive verification platform for maritime industry employment eligibility, has been inaccessible to mariners, employers, and Coast Guard inspectors. The outage has directly impacted maritime operations, with reports of numerous mariners losing job opportunities due to employers’ inability to access the Credential Verification Tool and Application “Check Your Status” Tool.

“U.S. employers depend on Homeport to ensure the validity of their crews’ medical certificates, as well as to verify that a mariner holds the correct endorsements and ratings on their Merchant Mariner Credential to meet a vessel’s safe manning requirements,” said Nate Gilman, President of MM-SEAS USCG Licensing Software. “This unscheduled interruption of Homeport has already negatively affected the maritime industry, as employers are unable to verify new mariners during the hiring process and crew changes on vessels.”

The platform, established in 2005, is crucial for maritime security compliance and facilitates various essential services, including real-time security alerts, regulatory compliance, and port management operations.

According to unofficial Coast Guard sources, while the issue has been identified and is being actively addressed, no timeline for restoration has been provided. The outage affects all public access to homeport.uscg.mil across all devices and browsers.

Industry stakeholders stress that the system should maintain zero hours of unplanned downtime to ensure the continued operation of American commerce and national security interests.

The Coast Guard has implemented temporary solutions while working to restore the system. Mariners and employers can now verify credentials by emailing [email protected] with “Credential Verification” in the subject line. For application status inquiries, the National Maritime Center can be reached at 1-888-427-5662 or via their Live Chat service during business hours (8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. EST).