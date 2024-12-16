VIDEO: Russian Tanker Breaks Apart in Storm

A major maritime incident unfolded in the Kerch Strait over the weekend as the Russian oil tanker Volgoneft 212 broke in half during severe weather conditions, resulting in a significant oil spill between mainland Russia and Crimea.

The aging vessel, constructed in 1969, was carrying approximately 4,300 tonnes of fuel oil when it experienced catastrophic hull failure. Dramatic footage from state media captured the 136-meter vessel’s bow section bobbing in heavy seas surrounded by what appears petroleum product.

Russian officials confirmed the spill though the full extent of environmental impact remains unclear.

Compounding the crisis, a second tanker, the Volgoneft 239, also reported an emergency. The 132-meter vessel, built in 1973, was left drifting after sustaining damage also in Kerch Strait.

Both ships have similar capacities of around 4,200 tonnes of oil products.

Russian authorities have mobilized an emergency response, deploying over 50 personnel, Mi-8 helicopters, and rescue tugboats to address the situation.

The incident raises serious questions about aging ships and environmental safety in the strategically significant Kerch Strait, a vital waterway connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, in a region that has been under Russian control since the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Footage of the two incidents can be seen in the video below: