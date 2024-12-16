gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,835 members that receive our newsletter.

VIDEO: Russian Tanker Breaks Apart in Storm

VIDEO: Russian Tanker Breaks Apart in Storm

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 16, 2024

A major maritime incident unfolded in the Kerch Strait over the weekend as the Russian oil tanker Volgoneft 212 broke in half during severe weather conditions, resulting in a significant oil spill between mainland Russia and Crimea.

The aging vessel, constructed in 1969, was carrying approximately 4,300 tonnes of fuel oil when it experienced catastrophic hull failure. Dramatic footage from state media captured the 136-meter vessel’s bow section bobbing in heavy seas surrounded by what appears petroleum product.

Russian officials confirmed the spill though the full extent of environmental impact remains unclear.

Compounding the crisis, a second tanker, the Volgoneft 239, also reported an emergency. The 132-meter vessel, built in 1973, was left drifting after sustaining damage also in Kerch Strait.

Both ships have similar capacities of around 4,200 tonnes of oil products.

Russian authorities have mobilized an emergency response, deploying over 50 personnel, Mi-8 helicopters, and rescue tugboats to address the situation.

The incident raises serious questions about aging ships and environmental safety in the strategically significant Kerch Strait, a vital waterway connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, in a region that has been under Russian control since the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Footage of the two incidents can be seen in the video below:

Tags:

incident video
russia
sinking

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A screenshot of a video posted to Youtube shows an OOCL containership rolling heavily. Image courtesy Youtube
Featured

Viral Video of OOCL Containership’s Wild Ride Resurfaces, Highlighting the Dangers of Parametric Rolling

An intense clip of an OOCL containership battling rough seas has resurfaced on social media, captivating viewers—and for good reason. This dramatic footage, filmed from a nearby vessel, captures the...

November 5, 2024
Total Views: 35529
Youtube thumbnail about Inland Rivers
Video

The Forgotten Barge Superhighway: Why the Mississippi River Still Matters

by John Konrad (gCaptain) There is perhaps no single geographic feature that has done more for the American economy than the Mississippi River. Unlike any other river system on Earth,...

October 24, 2024
Total Views: 1713
Stock photo of a barge on the Mississippi River
Blog

Watch: How U.S. Inland Waterways Quietly Keep the Economy Afloat

Wendover Production’s latest video, “How Inland Waterways Work,” the spotlight is on the often-overlooked yet vital network of U.S. inland waterways that power much of the economy. These rivers and...

October 23, 2024
Total Views: 1261
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,835 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.