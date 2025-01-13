Navy Names Two New Ford-Class Aircraft Carriers After Presidents Clinton and Bush

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro revealed that two future Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers will be named USS William J. Clinton (CVN 82) and USS George W. Bush (CVN 83), marking the first time either former president has been honored with a naval vessel namesake.

Secretary Del Toro stated that both presidents “led the United States through some of the most challenging moments in U.S. history.”

“Their legacies will endure through these aircraft carriers, which serve as formidable platforms dedicated to safeguarding our national security and strengthening our resolve to protect this Nation against any who would threaten our freedoms and way of life,” he stated.

President Clinton’s military legacy includes several successful combat operations without casualties, including Operations Uphold Democracy, Deliberate Force, and Allied Force. His tenure also saw the largest U.S. naval deployment since Vietnam during the Third Taiwan Straits Crisis. Chelsea Clinton, the former president’s daughter, will serve as the sponsor for CVN 82, as announced during a White House ceremony on January 3, 2025.

“It’s never far from my mind that the precious freedoms Americans enjoy are safeguarded by our armed forces, anchored by a strong, modern, and agile Navy. I’m honored that future servicemembers carrying on that proud tradition will serve on a carrier bearing my name,” said former President Bill Clinton.

President George W. Bush’s military contributions include leading the nation after 9/11, forming a 42-nation coalition for Operation Enduring Freedom, and establishing the Department of Homeland Security. Under his administration, defense spending increased by more than a third to modernize military capabilities.

“I am honored that my name will be associated with the United States Navy and a symbol of our Nation’s might,” said former President Bush. “I have a special admiration for the men and women of our Navy – including my dad – and ask God to watch over this ship and those who sail aboard her.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stated the carriers will serve as centerpieces of America’s naval forces, capable of projecting power and delivering combat capability worldwide. “Like their namesakes, these two future carriers, and the crews who sail them, will work to safeguard our national security, remind us of our history, and inspire others to serve our great republic,” Secretary Austin said.

“The future USS William J. Clinton (CVN 82) and the future USS George W. Bush (CVN 83) will begin construction in the years ahead. When complete, they will join the most capable, flexible, and professional Navy that has ever put to sea,” President Biden stated in a statement.

CVN 82 and CVN 83 will complete the U.S. Navy’s six-ship Ford-class aircraft carrier program. The first ship in the class, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), joined the fleet in 2017. USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is scheduled for delivery later this year, with Enterprise (CVN 80) and Doris Miller (CVN 81) to follow.