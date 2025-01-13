gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,020 members that receive our newsletter.

Ford Aircraft Carrier

The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), steams in the Ionian Sea, Oct. 4, 2023. U.S. Navy Photo

Navy Names Two New Ford-Class Aircraft Carriers After Presidents Clinton and Bush

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 1744
January 13, 2025

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro revealed that two future Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers will be named USS William J. Clinton (CVN 82) and USS George W. Bush (CVN 83), marking the first time either former president has been honored with a naval vessel namesake.

Secretary Del Toro stated that both presidents “led the United States through some of the most challenging moments in U.S. history.”

“Their legacies will endure through these aircraft carriers, which serve as formidable platforms dedicated to safeguarding our national security and strengthening our resolve to protect this Nation against any who would threaten our freedoms and way of life,” he stated.

President Clinton’s military legacy includes several successful combat operations without casualties, including Operations Uphold Democracy, Deliberate Force, and Allied Force. His tenure also saw the largest U.S. naval deployment since Vietnam during the Third Taiwan Straits Crisis. Chelsea Clinton, the former president’s daughter, will serve as the sponsor for CVN 82, as announced during a White House ceremony on January 3, 2025.

“It’s never far from my mind that the precious freedoms Americans enjoy are safeguarded by our armed forces, anchored by a strong, modern, and agile Navy. I’m honored that future servicemembers carrying on that proud tradition will serve on a carrier bearing my name,” said former President Bill Clinton.

President George W. Bush’s military contributions include leading the nation after 9/11, forming a 42-nation coalition for Operation Enduring Freedom, and establishing the Department of Homeland Security. Under his administration, defense spending increased by more than a third to modernize military capabilities.

“I am honored that my name will be associated with the United States Navy and a symbol of our Nation’s might,” said former President Bush. “I have a special admiration for the men and women of our Navy – including my dad – and ask God to watch over this ship and those who sail aboard her.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stated the carriers will serve as centerpieces of America’s naval forces, capable of projecting power and delivering combat capability worldwide. “Like their namesakes, these two future carriers, and the crews who sail them, will work to safeguard our national security, remind us of our history, and inspire others to serve our great republic,” Secretary Austin said.

“The future USS William J. Clinton (CVN 82) and the future USS George W. Bush (CVN 83) will begin construction in the years ahead. When complete, they will join the most capable, flexible, and professional Navy that has ever put to sea,” President Biden stated in a statement.

CVN 82 and CVN 83 will complete the U.S. Navy’s six-ship Ford-class aircraft carrier program. The first ship in the class, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), joined the fleet in 2017. USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is scheduled for delivery later this year, with Enterprise (CVN 80) and Doris Miller (CVN 81) to follow.

Tags:

aircraft carriers
U.S. Navy

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

HMCS Margaret Brooke departs Halifax
Defense

Canada’s HMCS Margaret Brooke Embarks on Historic Antarctic Mission

The Royal Canadian Navy’s Arctic patrol vessel HMCS Margaret Brooke has departed Halifax on Operation PROJECTION 2025, marking the first-ever circumnavigation of South America and Antarctic visit by a Canadian...

8 hours ago
Total Views: 588
U.S. cutter arrives at Manila port for joint coast guard drills
Defense

Japan, Philippines, U.S. Vow To Deepen Cooperation, Manila Says

MANILA, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Japan, the Philippines and the United States vowed to further strengthen their ties under a trilateral arrangement in the face of growing tensions in regional waters, Manila said on Monday following a call...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1338
China willing to maintain communication on submarine infrastructure security.Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Defense

Sweden May Have To Build Up Its Defense Force, Premier Says

By Charles Daly Jan 12, 2025 (Bloomberg) —Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson indicated the country could increase its defense spending amid the risk of hybrid warfare in the Nordic and Baltic...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 3805
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,020 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.