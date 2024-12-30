US Coast Guard Issues Alert on Counterfeit Pilot Ladders Found in Baltimore

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a new Marine Safety Alert following the discovery of counterfeit pilot ladders during a Port State Control examination at the Port of Baltimore.

Marine Inspectors from Sector Maryland-National Capital Region (NCR) identified several red flags during their inspection. The fraudulent ladder’s identification plate contained multiple discrepancies, including an incorrect ISO standard reference (ISO 779-1 instead of ISO 799-1) and missing designation type. While the serial numbers matched the accompanying certificate, both the number of steps and ladder length failed to correspond with the certified specifications.

The counterfeit equipment falsely claimed manufacture by QINGDAO GOOD BROTHER MARINE LIFE SAVING APPLIANCE Co. LTD., a legitimate producer of SOLAS-approved pilot ladders. This isn’t the first instance of such counterfeiting – the Australian Maritime Safety Authority previously identified similar fraudulent ladders bearing the same company’s name and SOLAS certification in March 2019.

The Coast Guard recommends ship owners and operators to inspect pilot ladders to confirm genuine SOLAS approval and check certification details and specifications match the ladder

The discovery highlights ongoing safety concerns in maritime equipment and the importance of vigilant inspection protocols.