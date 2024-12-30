gCaptain-logo
qatar gas sabine pass lng carrier

A Qatar Gas LNG carrier approaches Sabine Pass in 2008, a time when the US was an importer of LNG.

US LNG Export Capacity Expands as Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project Starts Production

Mike Schuler
December 30, 2024

Cheniere Energy (NYSE: LNG) has achieved first LNG production from Train 1 of its Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project, marking the latest significant expansion in U.S. LNG export capabilities.

The project is advancing ahead of schedule, with Train 1’s substantial completion expected by the end of Q1 2025 – more than six months earlier than planned. The CCL Stage 3 expansion, which began in June 2022, will add seven midscale trains with a total production capacity exceeding 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

As of November 30, 2024, the project has reached 75.9% overall completion, with engineering at 96.8%, procurement at 97.2%, and construction at 39.2%. Once all seven trains are operational, the Corpus Christi facility’s total production capacity will exceed 25 mtpa.

The milestone comes about a week after Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG facility shipped its first cargo, becoming the eighth U.S. LNG export terminal to begin operations. The commissioning cargo, carried by the Venture Global Bayou, is headed to ENBW in Germany. This achievement comes just 30 months after the project’s Final Investment Decision.

The 20 MTPA Plaquemines facility will continue exports while completing construction of its remaining 36 trains. The facility is set to become one of the world’s largest LNG terminals once fully operational.

