DOT Secretary Duffy Pledges Support for Merchant Marine Academy Amid Infrastructure Challenges

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy delivered a candid keynote address to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s Class of 2025 graduation ceremony on Monday, acknowledging the significant infrastructure challenges faced by the institution while praising the resilience of its graduates.

The ceremony honored 207 U.S. Merchant Marine and Military Officers from 39 states and territories before an audience of more than 3,000 friends and family members. Also speaking at the event were Superintendent Vice Admiral Joanna M. Nunan and Distinguished UMMA Alumnus Shane Dowling, CEO of TMMG, from the Class of ’96.

Secretary Duffy did not mince words when addressing the conditions at the Academy, stating, “For years, this institution has been neglected by Congress and mismanaged. The campus has been allowed to fall into disrepair. It’s unbecoming of a national service academy.”

He detailed specific hardships faced by the graduating class, including “no hot water for months,” insufficient food, “dorms with mold,” and a “dilapidated, falling apart library.”

During his recent campus visits, he witnessed firsthand the deteriorating conditions. “I saw the old tar dripping from the ceilings. I saw the dorms rotting with mold. I saw the rusty showers with no hot water.”

Despite these challenges, the Secretary expressed admiration for the graduates’ resolve: “I found before me the most remarkable group of men and women whose spirits simply could not be broken. I saw a group that despite being disrespected and uncared for were more passionate than ever about serving their country.”

Duffy assured graduates their concerns had reached the highest levels of government: “Your frustrations, your sacrifices, and your calls for change have been heard loud and clear. Not just by me, but by the President of the United States.”

He also stressed the strategic importance of their future roles, noting, “The mission you all are about to embark on could not be more important at this very moment when our nation confronts conflict in the Middle East. Whether it’s the Strait of Hormuz or the South China Sea, there are rough waters ahead.”

Of the 207 graduates, eighty-four were sworn in as active-duty officers across various military branches, while the remaining graduates will serve as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working as United States Coast Guard-Licensed Mariners.

The Secretary concluded by invoking the Merchant Marine Academy motto, “Deeds Not Words,” and announced he would return for the Secretaries’ Cup Football Game against the Coast Guard at Fenway Park this fall.