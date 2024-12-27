Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG Project Ships First Cargo to Europe

Venture Global marked a significant milestone with the successful departure of its first liquefied natural gas cargo from the Plaquemines LNG facility, making it the eighth LNG export facility in the United States to begin operations.

The milestone comes just 30 months after Venture Global made its Final Investment Decision on the project.

The commissioning cargo, transported aboard the company’s LNG carrier Venture Global Bayou, is destined for ENBW in Germany, adding to the impressive tally of over 60 LNG cargos Venture Global has delivered to Germany since 2022. Venture Global’s first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022.

“In just five years, Venture Global has built, produced and launched exports from two large-scale LNG projects which has never been done before in the history of the industry,” stated Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel.

The 20 MTPA Plaquemines facility, which achieved its Final Investment Decision on Phase One in May 2022 and Phase Two in March 2023, will continue LNG production and exports while completing construction of its remaining 36 trains. The achievement positions Plaquemines as one of the two fastest greenfield projects of its size to reach first production and cargo delivery. Once fully operational, Plaquemines LNG will be among the largest facilities in the world.

Europe has increasingly relied on U.S. LNG imports to replace Russian gas, imported via pipeline, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“This incremental supply has proven to be a valuable geopolitical asset for the United States, especially during a time of historically tight global LNG markets and project delays,” said Sabel.

Looking ahead, North America’s LNG export capacity is projected to more than double by 2028, increasing from 11.4 billion cubic feet per day in 2023 to 24.4 Bcf/d, driven by new export terminals across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.