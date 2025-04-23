gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,208 members

A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach

Photo courtesy Port of Long Beach

Trump’s China-Built Ship Fees Spark Chaos in Global Carrier Alliances

The Loadstar
Total Views: 0
April 23, 2025

By Charlotte Goldstone (The Loadstar) –

The USTR fees for China-built shipping threaten a “complete destabilisation” of the ocean alliances, as the carriers with box ships exempt from the penalties attempt to insulate themselves. 

According to Nick Evans business development manager at AFS Global, any shipping lines with links to China “will become unattractive” to freight forwarders who will prioritise alternatives “to bypass the heavy penalties being levied across their customer’s cargo”.  

And he predicted “an influx of requests from producers to focus on operators not of Chinese origin” that, in turn, would lead to “major supply chain disruption”. 

This, he warned, could cause the “complete destabilisation” of the container shipping alliances.  

Indeed, Alphaliner reported today that the Chinese Cosco group would be particularly hit by the new regulations. As the world’s fourth-largest liner group, Cosco has a major presence in the Asia-US trades, with its sister company, OOCL. 

“Both are members of the Ocean Alliance, with CMA CGM and Evergreen. Trump’s ‘anti-China tax’ is expected to cause a major headache for the group,” said the shipping analyst.  

“The knock-on effect is the huge loss of business to shipping lines with a Chinese lineage, with alliances beginning to fall apart as shipping lines exempt from these penalties attempt to insulate themselves,” Mr Evans told The Loadstar.  

According to Alphaliner, Cosco’s best mitigation strategy would rely on finding an arrangement with its alliance partners to increase its transpacific slot allocations on CMA CGM and Evergreen vessels.Otherwise, the China-based carriers’ “best chances” would be to deploy ships smaller than 4,000 teu to the US. 

Alphaliner explained: “If all major carriers were equally affected by the cost increase, shipping lines might take a ‘wait and see’ approach, and just pass on the additional cost to the cargo owners and – ultimately – consumers.  

“This is, however, not the case since Chinese carriers have been targeted in a way that leaves them with limited options, while others could try and move Korean- and Japanese-built tonnage to US-related services.” 

Mr Evans added: “The proposed USTR fees present a frightening reality for freight forwarders like us and our customers who we work hard to advise on best service options for their freight while working to insulate them from rate increases. 

“At a time when the world is under such immense financial pressure, instead of restriction, the US should be trying to focus on strengthening supply chain resilience for producers and consumers.”  

He noted that over 56% of all general cargo imports and some 90% of project cargo into America traditionally arrived on China-built vessels. 

The USTR 301 action announced on Thursday means that, from October, Chinese-built ships calling at US ports will be charged $18 per net vessel tonnage, or $120 per container discharged, whichever is higher. By April 2028, the charge will have risen incrementally to either $33 per net tonnage of the vessel, or $250 per container discharged. 

And, from October, Chinese vessel operators must pay an additional $50 per net tonnage, regardless of where its ships were built, which will gradually increase to $140 by April 2028.  

The Loadstar is known at the highest levels of logistics and supply chain management as one of the best sources of influential analysis and commentary.

Tags:

alphaliner
Container Shipping
cosco
shipping alliance
trump administration
USTR port fees
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,208 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial view of Deep water port with cargo ship and container Singapore
Ports

Singapore’s PSA Weighs Selling Minority Stake in CK Hutchison’s Ports Business

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) – Singapore’s PSA International is exploring the sale of its 20% stake in CK Hutchison‘s ports business, two people with knowledge of the matter said, joining the Hong Kong...

7 minutes ago
Total Views: 11
Trump Floats ‘Substantial’ China Tariff Cuts in Trade Deal
Shipping

Trump Floats ‘Substantial’ China Tariff Cuts in Trade Deal

President Donald Trump said he plans to be “very nice” to China in any trade talks and that tariffs will drop if the two countries can reach a deal, a sign he may be backing down from his tough stance on Beijing amid market volatility.

15 minutes ago
Total Views: 75
Hapag-Lloyd Says 30% of China’s U.S. Bound Shipments Have Been Canceled
Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd Says 30% of China’s U.S. Bound Shipments Have Been Canceled

Customers of Hapag-Lloyd have canceled 30% of shipments to the United States from China, spooked by the trade conflict between the two economic super powers, a spokesperson for the German container shipping group told Reuters on Wednesday.

6 hours ago
Total Views: 2412