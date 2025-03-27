gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,930 members.

Car-Shipping Companies Plunge After Trump’s Latest Tariffs

The car carrier Tristan of Wallenius Wilhelmsen in the port of Bremerhaven, Germany (Source: Tvabutzku1234 under CC0 1.0 Universal)

Car-Shipping Companies Plunge After Trump’s Latest Tariffs

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
March 27, 2025

By Alex Longley

Mar 27, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Shares of companies that haul cars across oceans plunged after President Trump widened his trade war with tariffs on vehicles not made in the US. 

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA lost as much as 9.1% in Oslo, falling to its lowest level since 2023. Hoegh Autoliners ASA shed as much as 7.4%. 

The niche sector for transporting cars by sea has witnessed a boom over recent years as a flood of exports from China ate up the supply of vessels. 

That had started to fade as new ships came onto the market and pent-up demand following the pandemic eased. Now, an escalating trade war and tariffs on vehicles are offering a further headwind. 

“All else equal, we expect car volumes going into the US to come down, negatively affecting seaborne volumes and thus also car carrier earnings,” Fearnleys Securities analysts including Fredrik Dybwad wrote in a note. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.



Tags:

auto
car carriers
trump tariffs
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,930 members.

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Pure car and truck carrier in port
Shipping

Planned US Auto Tariffs Shake Global Industry as Price Hikes, Job Losses Loom

The United States' announcement of a 25% tariff on auto imports rippled throughout the world on Thursday, as global vehicle suppliers warned of immediate price hikes and dealers raised fears of job losses in countries with a large car industry.

39 minutes ago
Total Views: 114
Global Shipping Insurance May Shift If Russia Sanctions End, Bimco Says
Shipping

Global Shipping Insurance May Shift If Russia Sanctions End, Bimco Says

The global shipping industry should be open to working with a new group of insurers that emerged to support Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, provided they follow best practice, according to a leading maritime group.

20 hours ago
Total Views: 918
HMM Takes Delivery of Its First Methanol-Powered Containership
Shipping

HMM Takes Delivery of Its First Methanol-Powered Containership

South Korean shipping line HMM has taken delivery of the HMM Green (above), the first in a series of nine 9,000 teu methanol-fuelled containerships being built at Korean yards.

March 26, 2025
Total Views: 910