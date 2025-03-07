Seaspan Shipyards Awarded Shipbuilding Contract for Heavy Polar Icebreaker for Canadian Coast Guard

North Vancouver-based Seaspan Shipyards has secured a contract to construct a new heavy polar icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

The vessel, representing the first polar icebreaker built in Canada in over 60 years, will be constructed at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

The project marks a crucial milestone in Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), with construction scheduled to commence in April 2025. This state-of-the-art vessel will join an elite group of Polar Class 2 ships globally, designed to operate year-round in the high Arctic at temperatures as low as -50°C.

The new icebreaker, measuring 158 meters in length and 28 meters in width, will feature advanced capabilities including more than 40MW of installed power, an ice-classed azimuthing propulsion system, and comprehensive research facilities. Notable features include scientific laboratories, a moon pool for equipment deployment, helicopter facilities, and capability for future remotely piloted aircraft systems.

“Today’s contract signing is the next step in our journey of fulfilling the vision of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, which is to build ships for Canada, in Canada, by Canadians,” stated John McCarthy, CEO of Seaspan Shipyards.

The project represents a significant economic stimulus, engaging more than 1,000 local shipbuilders and over 800 Canadian companies in the supply chain. According to Deloitte’s economic analysis, Seaspan has already contributed $5.7 billion to Canada’s GDP between 2012-2023, while creating or sustaining more than 7,000 jobs annually.

The Hon. Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, emphasized the vessel’s strategic importance: “The polar icebreaker will be able to operate in the Arctic year-round, further bolstering our ability to deliver crucial services to Northern communities and support Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic”.

This vessel will be the seventh ship designed and built by Seaspan under the NSS and the fifth Polar Class vessel for the CCG. The company completed the functional design in 2024, collaborating with Finnish companies experienced in Arctic vessel design.

Seaspan’s modernized facilities, supported by a CAD $200M+ private investment in shipyard modernization, position it as one of North America’s most advanced shipyards. The company’s track record includes three offshore fisheries science vessels currently in CCG service, with an offshore oceanographic science vessel nearing delivery.

The project underscores Canada’s commitment to enhancing its maritime capabilities while fostering domestic shipbuilding expertise and economic growth. The advanced icebreaker will serve multiple roles, including supporting scientific research, environmental protection, and ensuring national security in Arctic regions.