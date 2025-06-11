Davie to Acquire Texas Shipyards, Seeking to Supercharge U.S. Icebreaker Production

Canadian shipbuilder Davie announced today its plans to acquire shipbuilding assets in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas from Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation, marking a significant expansion into the U.S. shipbuilding sector.

The acquisition, expected to close in summer 2025, remains subject to various conditions, including negotiations with the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees. For Davie, the move represents a strategic step in addressing America’s critical icebreaker shortage. The U.S. currently operates only three Arctic-ready vessels, while Russia maintains a fleet of nearly 50. Both Russia and China have increased their presence in the region.

“We share a vision with Gulf Copper to make Texas a world-class hub for American icebreaker and complex ship production,” said James Davies, President and CEO of Davie. “Texas is ready to lead a new Golden Age of American shipbuilding—backed by our commitment to delivering ships on time, on budget, and in service of national security priorities.”

The expansion aligns with the recently established ICE Pact, a trilateral agreement between the United States, Canada, and Finland announced in July 2024. This collaboration aims to enhance polar icebreaker production while strengthening economic, climate, and national security interests in contested polar regions.

Davie brings significant expertise to the U.S. market through its extensive shipbuilding experience. The company’s Helsinki Shipyard in Finland has contributed to more than half of the global icebreaker fleet, while its Canadian operations have produced over 720 specialized vessels since 1825.

Gulf Copper CEO Steve Hale welcomed the acquisition, noting it would mark the return of complex shipbuilding to Galveston and Port Arthur “for the first time in decades”.

The transaction fulfills Davie’s July 2024 commitment to establish a permanent presence in America.

The project includes a planned $1 billion investment to upgrade and expand the Texas facilities, with projections indicating the creation of approximately 4,000 American jobs – 2,000 directly at Gulf Copper and another 2,000 throughout the supply chain.

The acquisition is strategically positioned to support key U.S. initiatives, including the President Trump’s establishment of a Maritime Action Plan, the recently reintroduced Ships for America Act, and the ongoing U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter program. The Coast Guard’s broader strategic vision includes building a fleet of eight to nine polar icebreakers, supporting the President Trump’s stated initiative to acquire at least 40 new icebreakers.

In April, the U.S. Coast Guard issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking input from both domestic and international shipyards on the feasibility of building up to three medium-sized icebreakers, with construction starting within a year and launch within three years by utilizing a commercial vessel construction model.

Davie said its production-ready icebreaker designs, which meet U.S. mission requirements, promise faster delivery and improved cost efficiency for American taxpayers.

The acquisition comes as the Coast Guard’s Polar Security Cutter program, has faced numerous challenges, with construction timelines and costs more than doubling since the initial contract signing in 2019. Construction of the first heavy icebreaker in the program is underway at Bollinger Shipbuilding in Mississippi, with delivery now expected in early 2030—more than six years beyond the initial target.

In March, Davie was awarded a major contract to construct a new polar icebreaker for the Canadian Government, with delivery expected by 2030. The vessel, dubbed the Polar Max, will leverage expertise from Helsinki Shipyard, which Davie acquired in 2023.

Gulf Copper, with over 75 years of experience in marine and offshore industries, currently operates shipyards, dry docks, and fabrication facilities across the Gulf Coast, serving various sectors including oil and gas, marine transportation, petrochemical, and government.

The transaction has garnered support from stakeholders in both Texas and Washington, D.C., as Davie works to expedite the closing process.