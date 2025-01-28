gCaptain-logo
Photo posted to social media purportedly showing the fire on the ASL Bauhinia in the Red Sea.

Containership Abandoned in Red Sea After Fire, Crew Safely Rescued

Mike Schuler
January 28, 2025

The Hong Kong-flagged container ship ASL Bauhinia was abandoned in the Red Sea on Tuesday after catching fire, with all crew members safely rescued.

The 1,930-TEU vessel, built in 2022, was traveling from Jebel Ali to Aqaba via the Suez Canal when the incident occurred approximately 226 kilometers northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen.

Security sources indicate that the fire may have been caused by an explosion involving hazardous cargo.

Satellite imagery has detected a heat signature from the vessel, while thick smoke was observed coming from its forward section.

The vessel’s Shanghai-based manager, Asean Seas Line, has not yet commented on the incident.

While the region has experienced Houthi attacks over the past year, no connections have been established between this incident and Houthi activities.

The incident comes as shipping services are gradually resuming through the region following last week’s Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

ASL Bauhinia
Fire Incidents
red sea shipping

