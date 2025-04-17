gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,208 members

U.S. Treasury Sanctions Yemen Bank for Supporting Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

Supporters of the Houthi movement rally to denounce air strikes launched by the U.S. and Britain on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

U.S. Treasury Sanctions Yemen Bank for Supporting Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 17, 2025

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned the International Bank of Yemen Y.S.C. (IBY) for providing financial support to the Iran-backed Houthi group.

The sanctions, which target both the bank and its key officials, are part of a broader U.S. government strategy to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels and restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

“Financial institutions like IBY are critical to the Houthis’ efforts to access the international financial system and threaten both the region and international commerce,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender stated.

According to Treasury officials, IBY, based in Sana’a, Yemen, has been providing the Houthi group access to the SWIFT network for international financial transactions. The bank has specifically facilitated oil purchases for Houthi-associated businesses and assisted in evading sanctions oversight.

The sanctions follow the January 17, 2025, designation of Yemen Kuwait Bank for Trade and Investment Y.S.C., demonstrating an escalating effort to restrict the Houthis’ access to Yemen’s banking sector.

Three senior IBY officials have been designated in today’s action: Kamal Hussain Al Jebry (Chairman of the Board), Ahmed Thabit Noman Al-Absi (Executive General Manager), and Abdulkader Ali Bazara (Deputy General Manager).

The sanctions come after the U.S. Department of State’s designation of Ansarallah (the Houthis) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on February 16, 2024, and its subsequent re-designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on March 4, 2025.

Under these sanctions, all U.S.-based assets and properties of the designated persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. The restrictions also apply to entities owned 50 percent or more by blocked persons, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with designated individuals and entities.

IBY has refused to relocate its headquarters from Houthi-controlled territory to Aden, despite efforts by the Central Bank of Yemen – Aden to distance financial institutions from Houthi influence.

The sanctions reflect the Treasury’s ongoing commitment to disrupting financial networks that support attacks on maritime commerce in the Red Sea region, working in coordination with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Tags:

houthi sanctions
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
trump administration
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,208 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A cargo ship is moored in the Port of Long Beach while cranes retrieve cargo containers from the ship
Shipping

Global Shippers Await Word on U.S. Plan to Hit China-Built Ships With Port Fees 

The U.S. Trade Representative's office will announce its plan on Thursday for levying port fees on China-linked ships as part of President Donald Trump's effort to revive domestic shipbuilding and counter China's dominance on the high seas.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 217
Stock photo of an lng carrier at sunset
Shipping

Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass Achieves Commercial Operations

Venture Global announced a significant advancement in U.S. LNG infrastructure with the commencement of commercial operations at its Calcasieu Pass export facility in Louisiana. The project, completed in an impressive...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 682
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Shipping

California Sues Trump Administration to Block Tariffs

California on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to block U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on foreign trading partners, accusing him of abusing his powers and inflicting financial harm on the state and nation.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1173