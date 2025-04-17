Fire Erupts on Car Carrier with Electric Vehicles in Belgian Port of Zeebrugge

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon aboard a car carrier reportedly carrying 110 electric vehicles in Belgium’s Port of Zeebrugge’s outer harbor.

The blaze originated on one of the cargo decks of the M/V Delphine, according to Zeebrugge Mayor Dirk De Fauw. The full extent of the fire remained unclear as of Wednesday evening.

Emergency response teams immediately implemented safety protocols, including evacuating the crew and activating the ship’s automatic firefighting system. Tugboats were deployed to contain the fire while federal police established a security perimeter around the affected area.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at approximately 15:00 CET. Firefighting vessels worked for hours to combat the blaze at Britannia Dock.

A Port of Antwerp-Bruges spokesperson confirmed that operations in the remainder of the harbor continue unaffected. Favorable wind conditions pushed smoke out to sea, minimizing potential impacts on land-based activities.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The M/V Delphine, built in 2018 and operated by European logistics and short sea shipping provider CLdN, is known for being the world’s largest short sea roll-on/roll-off vessel with a cargo capacity of 8,000 lane meters. In 2023, it was fitted with two Norsepower rotors sails to reduce fuel consumption by harnessing the power of the wind.

This incident adds to a growing list of maritime fires involving electric vehicles, highlighting ongoing concerns about the challenges of fighting fires involving lithium-ion batteries at sea.

The Port of Zeebrugge, part of the merged Port of Antwerp-Bruges, is one of Europe’s principal automotive handling ports, serving as a crucial hub for vehicle imports and exports.