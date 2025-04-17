Containership Dismasts Iconic Tall Ship: ATSB Details Fremantle Port Incident

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has released an interim report detailing last year’s collision involving the Singapore-flagged containership Maersk Shekou and the berthed tall ship STS Leeuwin II, Australia’s largest sail training ship, at Fremantle Port.

The 333-meter containership had been waiting offshore for eight days due to a combination of industrial action and adverse weather conditions before attempting to enter the port on August 30, 2024. The incident unfolded during challenging weather conditions, with initial wind gusts reaching up to 50 knots from the south-west.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell described the sequence of events that led to the collision. Despite the assistance of three tugs, the vessel required significant port helm to maintain course as it encountered persistent winds on its starboard quarter. The situation became critical when the vessel struggled to maintain its entry course of 083 degrees, even while carrying hard port rudder.

A crucial moment occurred when the helmsman, acting without proper pilot oversight, applied 30 degrees of starboard helm in an attempt to steady the course. This action proved catastrophic, as the primary pilot realized fifteen seconds later that the vessel was no longer turning to port as required to navigate the harbor bend.

The incident escalated when the tug positioned on the starboard shoulder was forced to abandon its position to avoid being crushed between the quay and the Shekou’s hull. The collision that followed had multiple impacts: the Shekou’s starboard bow struck the Leeuwin II, causing it to be dismasted, while two crew members aboard the tall ship narrowly escaped via the gangway moments before impact.

The damage extended beyond the vessels involved, as the Shekou’s outermost container stack collided with the roof of the WA Maritime Museum while the vessel’s starboard quarter swung around to contact the wharf. Port authorities eventually managed to bring the containership under control and guide it to its assigned berth.

The STS Leeuwin II, originally built in 1986, is operated by the Fremantle-based Leeuwin Ocean Adventure Foundation.

The ATSB’s investigation has included interviews with the vessel’s master and crew, both pilots, tug skippers, and port operational staff. Investigators have examined communications, bridge recordings, port procedures, weather data, and vessel documentation.

The ongoing investigation will focus on several key areas, including pilot and crew actions, bridge resource management, the ship’s safety management system, and port and pilotage procedures for vessels entering Fremantle. Chief Commissioner Mitchell has indicated that the final report will include detailed safety analysis and findings.

The ATSB has emphasized its commitment to safety, stating that any critical safety issues identified during the investigation will be immediately communicated to relevant parties to enable appropriate action.