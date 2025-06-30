Container Losses Rise in 2024 as Red Sea Crisis Forces Riskier Routes

The World Shipping Council (WSC) released its annual Containers Lost at Sea report today, revealing that 576 containers were lost at sea in 2024, up from the record-low 221 containers lost in 2023 but still well below the 10-year average of 1,274 containers lost annually.

The increase in losses is directly linked to the ongoing disruption in the Red Sea region, which forced a significant shift in global trade routes. Vessel transits around the Cape of Good Hope increased by 191% compared to 2023. This area, known for its hazardous maritime conditions due to converging weather systems, contributed to approximately 200 containers lost in this region alone – representing about 35% of 2024’s total losses.

“Despite continued loss-prevention efforts by the industry, the re-routing of transits away from the Red Sea and around the Cape of Good Hope to keep global commerce moving has ocean carriers navigating one of the world’s most challenging routes,” said Joe Kramek, President & CEO of the World Shipping Council.

Container losses by year (2008-2024). Chart courtesy World Shipping Council/Containers Lost at Sea June 2025 Update

The South African Maritime Safety Authority reported three major incidents around the Cape, with 44, 46, and 99 container losses respectively. Despite these challenges, the proportion of containers lost relative to those transported remains exceptionally low at just 0.0002 percent of the approximately 250 million containers transported globally in 2024.

Container losses have fluctuated significantly over the 17 years WSC has tracked this data, primarily due to major incidents. The most notable spike occurred in 2013, when 5,578 containers were lost—heavily impacted by a single vessel loss incident (MOL Comfort). Other years with elevated figures include 2020 (3,924) and 2021 (2,301), which both featured significant incidents including the ONE Apus (>1,800 lost) and Maersk Essen (~750 lost). These events prompted the TopTier research project to investigate key causes and potential solutions.

The WSC report also highlights several new safety initiatives, including mandatory reporting of container losses to the IMO beginning in 2026 and the launch of the WSC Cargo Safety Program in 2025, which introduces the first industry-wide system for cargo screening to flag mis/undeclared dangerous goods – a leading cause of shipboard fires.

“This year’s report confirms that the vast majority of containers are transported safely across the oceans. Still, even one container lost is one too many,” Kramek added.