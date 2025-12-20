UK Probe Focuses on Cargo Securing After Containers Go Overboard in the English Channel

Sixteen containers were lost in heavy seas near Portsmouth, prompting a safety investigation and widespread cleanup.

he UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has opened a formal investigation into the loss of 16 refrigerated containers from the Liberia-flagged cargo ship Baltic Klipper, which went overboard on December 6 as the vessel approached Portsmouth in rough weather.

The containers were lost around 6:00 p.m. local time, roughly three nautical miles east of the Isle of Wight, as the ship rolled heavily while maneuvering to take on a pilot. At the time, strong south-westerly winds and rough seas were affecting the area. Investigators say early findings point to some containers not being properly secured for arrival, an issue that is now central to the safety inquiry.

The loss forced the temporary closure of the Solent deep-water channel due to the collision risk posed by partially submerged containers, disrupting traffic to local ports. Since then, 13 of the 16 containers have washed ashore along the West Sussex coast, including at Selsey, Bognor Regis, and Pagham Harbour. Three containers remain missing.

The containers carried non-hazardous cargo—eight loaded with bananas, two with plantains, one with avocados, and five reported to be empty. Their contents, along with polystyrene insulation, have been scattered across beaches and into nearby residential areas, prompting a large-scale cleanup effort.

Cleanup operations are being led by Arun District Council, Chichester District Council, and West Sussex County Council, working alongside environmental response firm Ambipar. “The first stage of this process has involved assessing the sites and the scale of the issue, so that we can put adequate plans in place,” the councils said in a joint statement.

Ambipar has deployed shoreline cleanup assessment teams to identify, collect, and categorize debris, which is being transported to a designated car park for proper disposal. Crews have also visited nearby homes to help residents remove debris that washed into gardens and properties.

HM Coastguard has launched an air search using helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to locate the remaining containers and is coordinating closely with the vessel’s owners, who are responsible for recovery. Safety cordons remain in place at affected locations, with HM Coastguard supported by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police.

Authorities have urged members of the public not to put themselves at risk while attempting to help. “Whilst it is appreciated that people want to help, they should also take care to ensure their safety, as there is sharp metal on the beaches from the containers,” the councils warned, adding that collected waste should be left in designated areas and not removed.

The MAIB investigation will examine the practice of loosening or removing cargo-securing arrangements while vessels are still underway ahead of port entry, as well as the environmental consequences of the spill. The goal is to determine what happened, identify contributing factors, and issue recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

No injuries were reported. Members of the public who spot additional containers are asked to contact HM Coastguard on 0344 382 0560.

Authorities noted that the cleanup is expected to take time and thanked community members for their patience and assistance.