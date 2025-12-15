Containership ONE Continuity Loses 45 Boxes in Atlantic Storm, Diverts to Canary Islands

The 8,102 TEU containership ONE Continuity diverted to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands last week after losing approximately 45 containers overboard during severe weather in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Singapore-flagged vessel was en route from Le Havre to Singapore when it encountered heavy seas south of the Canary Islands on December 10. The 320-meter containership declared an emergency after powerful waves struck the vessel.

Initial assessments revealed that nearly 100 containers were toppled when the heavy seas caused multiple stacks to shift, with approximately 45 containers falling into the ocean. Several others were crushed after toppling within the stow. Authorities conducted an aerial drone inspection at the request of the shipowner, revealing that around ten container rows at the stern had collapsed.

The vessel arrived at the Port of Las Palmas on December 10 and tied up at Boluda’s terminal with the tilting stacks positioned dockside. A complex cargo recovery and re-lashing operation is now underway, involving a team of specialized personnel, crane operators, welders and lashing experts.

Dockworkers are working to free damaged containers from twisted securing gear and lower them safely ashore, while repairs are also planned to address damage to the vessel’s mooring equipment. It remains unclear when the vessel will be able to resume its voyage to Asia.

The ONE Continuity was built in 2008 and is operated by Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE), which was established in 2017 through the merger of MOL, NYK and K Line. The vessel is owned by Seaspan.

No injuries were reported in the incident.