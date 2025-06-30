gCaptain-logo
Mexican Navy training ship damaged after it ran into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City

A Mexican Navy training ship is seen in front of the Manhattan Bridge, after it was damaged having run into into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2025. REUTERS/Santiago Lyon

NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Mexican Navy Tall Ship Collision with Brooklyn Bridge

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 30, 2025

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the May 17 accident in which the Mexican Navy training vessel ARM Cuauhtémoc BE 01 struck the Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in two fatalities and nineteen injuries among the crew.

According to the NTSB report, the three-masted steel vessel, with 277 crewmembers and cadets aboard, was departing from Pier 17 in Manhattan when it struck the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge at approximately 2024 eastern daylight time. The impact damaged all three of the ship’s masts and caused injuries ranging from minor to serious. The estimated damage is expected to exceed $500,000.

The incident began when the vessel, built in 1982 and powered by a 1,300-hp diesel engine, was maneuvering away from the pier with assistance from the tugboat Charles D. McAllister. The vessel’s reported air draft was 158 feet, while the Brooklyn Bridge’s vertical clearance at mean high water is documented at 127 feet.

“The vessel had departed Cozumel, Mexico, on May 3, 2025, and arrived in Manhattan, New York City, on May 13,” states the NTSB report. “The vessel was conducting a 254-day training cruise with 22 port calls scheduled in 15 countries.”

The Mexican Navy training vessel Cuauhtemoc is seen with broken masts while docked at a pier, after striking the Brooklyn Bridge overnight in New York City, U.S., May 18, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

At the time of departure, both a sea pilot and a docking pilot were aboard the vessel, positioned with the ship’s captain on the open conning deck. Weather conditions were favorable with westerly winds 10-15 knots and clear visibility.

The NTSB report details that “Starting at 2024:42, the upper sections of all three masts of the Cuauhtémoc contacted the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge, one by one.” The vessel was traveling about 5.9 knots astern when the collision occurred.

Following the impact, the vessel continued astern under the bridge, with its stern contacting a seawall on the Brooklyn side of the East River. Emergency responders arrived around 2030, transporting injured crewmembers to local hospitals. The vessel was later towed to Pier 36 in Manhattan.

Inspectors from the New York City Department of Transportation assessed the damage to the Brooklyn Bridge, finding “no significant structural damage.” Their assessment identified impact points to the traveler rail, minor scrapes to paint on a main bridge span, and damage to a maintenance platform’s docking area.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing, with investigators examining “the propulsion system, operating control system, relevant crew experience and training, and operating policies and procedures.” Drug and alcohol tests for both pilots and the tugboat captain were negative.

The Cuauhtémoc has been towed to a local shipyard for repairs and further examination as the investigation continues.

