U.S. and UK Ships Transit Red Sea as Ceasefire Holds

Several U.S. and UK-affiliated vessels have successfully transited the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire took effect last week, signaling a potential gradual return of maritime commerce through the region as long as the ceasefire remains in place.

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) reports that since the start of the ceasefire on January 19, 2025, six vessels with U.S. or UK association have successfully transited the threat area without incident. The JIMC did not identify the vessels’ names or ship types.

Additionally, no commercial vessel have been targeted by Houthi forces since December 2, 2024, though risks in the region remain elevated.

The current ceasefire’s first phase will last 42 days, with Phase 2 negotiations expected to begin in week five.

While the Houthi-aligned Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center has announced a pause in military operations against most merchant vessels, the Iranian-backed rebel group says it will continue to target Israeli-owned or flagged vessels. Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi warned that his forces remain ready to intervene if Israel resumes military actions in Gaza.

Since November 2023, the Houthis’ campaign in Red Sea has resulted in over 100 vessel attacks, two ships sunk, and four seafarer fatalities, which have forced shipping companies to reroute services around the Cape of Good Hope. Following the implementation of the ceasefire last week, 25 crew members from the Israeli-affiliated car carrier Galaxy Leader were released, though the vessel remains under Houthi control.

Shipping experts have cautioned against expecting an immediate return to normal operations through the region, suggesting that shipping companies may take months to resume regular Suez Canal routes assuming the ceasefire holds.

The situation remains complex, however, with potential flashpoints including any perceived breach of the ceasefire agreement by Israel or military actions against the Houthis by the U.S. or UK.

Shipping companies are currently advised to maintain thorough risk assessments and implement appropriate security measures before attempting Red Sea passages.

“JMIC assesses that as the peace agreement progresses and vessels and infrastructure remain untargeted, improved stability is expected; however, the risk in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden remain elevated,” the JIMC said in its latest update.