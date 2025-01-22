Houthis Release ‘Galaxy Leader’ Crew After 430 Days in Captivity as Red Sea Tensions Ease

The 25 crew members of the car carrier Galaxy Leader have been released and transferred to Oman after spending 430 days in Houthi captivity following their November 2023 capture in the Red Sea.

The car carrier, hijacked on November 19, 2023, became an early symbol of the Houthi campaign against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, which saw widespread attacks, vessel damage, and loss of life.

The release follows the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire, now in its initial phase, and a recent announcement from the Iranian-backed Houthis indicating a scale-back of attacks on Red Sea shipping. However, the group maintains it will continue targeting vessels with Israeli connections until all ceasefire conditions are met.

The decision to free the crew came “at the request of Hamas and through our brothers in the Sultanate of Oman,” according to a statement from Ansar Allah (the Houthis). Hamas representative in Yemen, Moaz Abu Shamala, confirmed the coordination between Yemen and Palestinian factions regarding the release.

Galaxy Leaders’ crew members hail from Bulgaria, Mexico, Romania, Ukraine and the Philippines.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez welcomed the development, calling it “a moment of profound relief” and “a testament to the power of collective diplomacy.”

“It is also a return to operations in the Red Sea as we have been accustomed to, and upholding of the freedom of navigation,” added Dominguez. “IMO will continue to rigorously uphold its commitment to the safety of seafarers worldwide, who continue to face risks in their essential work.”

The Galaxy Leader, flagged in the Bahamas and operated by Japan’s NYK Line, is owned by Isle of Man-based Galaxy Maritime Ltd, a subsidiary of Israeli businessman Abraham Ungar’s Ray Car Carriers. The Houthi maritime campaign, which began with this vessel’s seizure, has caused significant disruptions, including over 100 vessel attacks, two ships sunk, and four seafarers killed.

“We welcome the news of the Galaxy Leader crew being released today and that they will be reunited with their families after being held in captivity since the 19 November 2023. The fact that the innocent crew were held for over 430 days is unacceptable and a truly dreadful situation,” said Guy Platten, International Chamber of Shipping Secretary General. “Nobody should have to endure such an ordeal, and we call on all nations to support our seafarers and shipping so that this does not happen again.”

While the ceasefire offers a temporary reprieve, maritime security firm Ambrey and the Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC) warn that the situation remains volatile, particularly for vessels linked to Israeli or Western interests.