Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) law enforcement boarding team inspect a self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean

Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) law enforcement boarding team inspect a self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20, 2023. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

US Coast Guard Orders Major Maritime Border Security Surge Following Leadership Shakeup

Mike Schuler
January 22, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard announced an immediate surge of assets along America’s maritime borders following executive orders issued by the White House.

The announcement comes amid leadership changes at the service’s highest level, with Admiral Kevin Lunday stepping in as acting commandant following the removal of Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, who made history as the first female uniformed leader of any U.S. Armed Forces branch. Her termination was reportedly due to concerns over prioritizing diversity initiatives over border security matters.

President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order terminating “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) discrimination in the federal government. 

While official statements from both the Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard regarding Admiral Fagan’s departure remain limited, the service has confirmed her removal to its members.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is the world’s premiere maritime law enforcement agency, vital to protecting America’s maritime borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty,” stated Acting Commandant Lunday.

The comprehensive security initiative involves deploying additional cutters, aircraft, boats, and specialized forces across multiple strategic maritime regions. Key focus areas include the southeast U.S. border near Florida, addressing potential mass migration from Haiti and Cuba, and critical maritime zones surrounding Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories. The operation will also strengthen security measures along the U.S.-Mexico maritime border in both the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard’s enhanced operations will be conducted in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense, focusing on intercepting illegal migration, drug smuggling, and potential terrorist activities before they reach U.S. borders.

president trump
u.s. coast guard

