Global Trade Braces for Impact After Trump’s Tariff Bombshell

By David Lawder, David Ljunggren, Andy Sullivan

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, April 3 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on U.S. imports sparked threats of retaliation on Thursday, as companies and governments rushed to count the costs from an escalating trade war that threatens to shake up global alliances.

The penalties announced on Wednesday unleashed turbulence across world markets and drew condemnation from other leaders facing the end of an era of trade liberalization that has shaped the global order for decades.

Trump said he would impose a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States and higher targeted duties on some of the country’s biggest trading partners, hammering goods from Italian coffee and Japanese whisky to sportswear made in Asia. Automaker Stellantis said it would temporarily lay off U.S. workers and close plants in Canada and Mexico.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the United States had abandoned its historic role as a champion of international economic cooperation.

“The global economy is fundamentally different today than it was yesterday,” he said as he announced a limited set of countermeasures.

Elsewhere, China vowed retaliation for Trump’s 54% tariffs on imports from the world’s No. 2 economy, as did the European Union, which faces a 20% duty. French President Emmanuel Macron called for European countries to suspend investment in the United States.

Other trading partners, including South Korea, Mexico and India, said they would hold off for now as they seek concessions.

Washington’s allies and rivals alike warned of a devastating blow to global trade.

“The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

Stocks suffered a global meltdown, as analysts warned the tariffs could upend global supply chains and hurt corporate profits. Tech and retail stocks were especially hard hit.

Imports to the world’s largest consumer market now face an average duty of 22.5%, up from 2.5% last year, according to Fitch Ratings — the highest barriers in more than a century.

Trump says the “reciprocal” tariffs are a response to barriers put on U.S. goods, though his list of targets includes uninhabited Antarctic islands.

Administration officials said the tariffs would create manufacturing jobs at home and open up export markets abroad, though they cautioned it would take time to see results.

“We know a lot of Americans are worried,” Vice President JD Vance told Fox News. “What I’d ask folks to appreciate here is that we are not going to fix things overnight.”

Economists say the tariffs could reignite inflation, raise the risk of a U.S. recession and boost costs for the average U.S. family by thousands of dollars — a potential liability for a president who campaigned on a promise to bring down the cost of living. Regions that backed Trump in the last election could be among the most exposed, according to the Federal Reserve.

Uncertainty in recent weeks about the tariffs may have already damaged the U.S. economy. The U.S. services sector slowed to a nine-month low in March, backing expectations that economic growth likely stalled in the first quarter as tariffs loomed.

Trump himself has no public events scheduled before he departs Washington for a golf tournament at one of his Florida resorts.

“THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING,” he wrote on social media.

FREEZING BUSINESSES, SCRAMBLING THE GLOBAL ORDER

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has issued a string of on-again, off-again tariff threats, which have rattled consumer and business confidence. Trump could step back again, as the reciprocal tariffs are not due to take effect until April 9.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that would not happen. “The president is not going to back off what he announced yesterday,” he said on CNN.

But questions about the permanence of the tariffs will persist, making it difficult for businesses to forecast demand, analysts said. “Uncertainty just went up,” said Eric Johnson, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Trump’s new economic barriers come as he has likewise pulled the United States out of global bodies like the World Health Organization and cut off billions of dollars in foreign aid.

Some of his highest tariff increases will fall on impoverished countries in Africa that are already struggling with a loss of U.S. funding to fight HIV, malaria and other diseases.

Trump’s tariffs also single out some of the United States’ most important geopolitical allies.

In Asia, Trump slapped a 24% tariff on Japan and a 25% tariff on South Korea, both home to major U.S. military bases. He also hit Taiwan with a 32% tariff as the island faces increased military pressure from China.

In Europe, Trump has already upset NATO allies with demands for higher defense spending and potential concessions to Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck said the region should look to bolster economic ties elsewhere. “Opportunities for new alliances are emerging that we should use determinedly and decisively,” he said.

Canada’s Carney said he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about strengthening trade.

Canada and Mexico, the largest U.S. trading partners, were not hit with targeted tariffs on Wednesday.

However, they already face 25% tariffs on many goods and now face a separate set of tariffs on auto imports.

(Reporting by Reuters newsrooms; writing by Andy Sullivan and Matthias Williams; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Alistair Bell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.