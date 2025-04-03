Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs Spark Global Shipping Industry Concerns

President Trump’s newly announced tariff increases are expected to significantly impact global shipping patterns and container rates, with industry leaders warning of far-reaching consequences for maritime trade.

The tariffs, announced on April 2, include a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States and higher tariffs on approximately 60 countries deemed to have unfair trade practices. Experts estimate the tariffs will increase U.S. import duties by nearly 25% on affected goods, with overall import tariffs rising by 15-20%.

The maritime industry is bracing for substantial disruption, particularly in the container sector, which analysts say will bear the brunt of the impact.

BIMCO’s Chief Shipping Analyst, Niels Rasmussen, warns that the measures will affect approximately 80% of U.S. imports, with key trading partners including China, South Korea, Japan, and the European Union already promising retaliatory measures.

“From a shipping perspective, the container sector will be affected the most,” Rasmussen notes. “Many tanker and dry bulk commodities have so far been exempted from the tariff increases, but most goods shipped in containers will face import tariff increases”.

Maersk, one of the world’s largest container carriers, anticipates immediate market reactions. “We’re likely to see some rush air freight orders in the U.S. ahead of the announced tariffs going into effect. It is also likely we will see an increase in demand for bonded storage as customers will want to hold off clearing goods while they get more certainty,” a spokesperson from Maersk said.

The National Retail Federation says the additional costs will ultimately be passed onto U.S. businesses and consumers. “Tariffs are a tax paid by the U.S. importer that will be passed along to the end consumer. Tariffs will not be paid by foreign countries or suppliers,” said David French, Executive Vice President of Government Relations at the NRF.

“Even more so, the immediate implementation of these tariffs is a massive undertaking and requires both advance notice and substantial preparation by the millions of U.S. businesses that will be directly impacted,” French adds.

The situation has created widespread uncertainty in supply chain planning. According to Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen, businesses are experiencing “paralysis” in making long-term supply chain decisions, as companies struggle to adapt to the rapidly changing trade landscape.

Andrei Quinn-Barabanov, Supply Chain Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s, notes that U.S. companies are focusing on domestic manufacturing opportunities, particularly in final product assemblies, though this offers only modest cost advantages. With limited options for cost management as tariffs drive up prices, Quinn-Barabanov emphasizes that supply chain professionals should prioritize reliability and resilience in their existing supply base.

Industry experts point to a troubling trade imbalance that may worsen under the new tariffs. Current data shows that while twenty years ago 80 out of 100 containers leaving U.S. ports carried goods, today only 30% of containers are loaded, with 70% returning empty, says Petersen.

The ports sector also faces particular challenges, according to David Kamran, AVP-Analyst at Moody’s Ratings. “The cumulative impact of tariff policies can have an adverse impact on US import volumes, which if persistent, could have a negative impact on the US ports sector,” Kamran warns. Smaller regional ports handling lower-value cargo may be especially vulnerable to reduced shipping volumes.

The ripple effects could extend to state and local governments, adds Ted Hampton, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s Ratings. While jurisdictions might see temporary increases in sales tax revenue due to higher prices, Hampton cautions that these gains would be insufficient to offset the broader economic challenges, particularly in regions dependent on agricultural commodities and auto manufacturing.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) previous analysis of a hypothetical 10% tariff increase – significantly lower than the current proposal – projected a 0.3% reduction in global output by the third year and a 0.4 percentage point increase in global inflation. With the actual tariffs exceeding these projections, the economic impact could be substantially more severe, according to BIMCO’s Rasmussen.

As the maritime industry adapts to this new reality, technology may offer some relief. Industry leaders are turning to AI-based solutions for optimization, with new algorithms promising substantial improvement in container utilization and more efficient route planning, according to Petersen.

The situation continues to evolve, with shipping companies, traders, and port operators closely monitoring developments and preparing for what many believe could be a transformative period in global maritime commerce.