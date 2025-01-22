Royal Navy Tracks Russian Spy Ship in English Channel

The UK Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the Royal Navy frigate HMS Somerset intercepted and monitored the Russian spy ship Yantar as it passed through the English Channel, marking the vessel’s second incursion near critical undersea infrastructure in recent months.

The Plymouth-based Type 23 frigate, equipped with advanced radars and sensors, took over shadowing duties from NATO allies near the Ushant traffic separation scheme off the French coast. As Yantar made its way north, Somerset covertly launched its Merlin helicopter to pinpoint the vessel’s location. The frigate then intercepted Yantar at the entrance to the Channel and maintained close proximity through the Strait of Dover, reporting on every move.

The operation also involved the Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Tyne, which had previously monitored Yantar in UK waters last November.

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of data cables, oil and gas pipelines, and electricity cables for wind power and interconnectors that run under the sea. These vast networks, often out of sight and out of mind, are vital to our nation and allies,” said Tyne’s Commanding Officer, Commander Hugo Floyer.

This heightened vigilance comes amid growing concerns about offshore infrastructure security following the suspected sabotage of the Estlink2 undersea cable connecting Estonia and Finland. In response, the UK has implemented Nordic Warden, an AI-assisted monitoring system, alongside P-8 Poseidon patrols and Rivet Joint aircraft, to detect threats and track vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet.

The Royal Navy’s RFA Proteus, equipped with submersible drones, had also played a pivotal role in monitoring Yantarduring its November incursion. Recent weeks saw an uptick in Russian naval activity, including Yantar’s movements and the northbound passage of Russian submarine Novorossiysk and frigate Boiky. These vessels were shadowed by tanker RFA Tidesurge and a Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron.

Flight Commander Lieutenant Commander Mike Curd noted, “Shadowing Russian units passing close to the UK is routine business. Having the anti-submarine warfare specialists from the RN’s Merlin Helicopter Force embarked adds another layer of security and ability to track the submarine should it dive.”

Defence Secretary John Healey MP delivered a stern message to Moscow, vowing robust action to protect offshore infrastructure and cracking down on Russia’s shadow fleet. “We know what you are doing, and we will not shy away from robust action to protect Britain,” said Healey. “Alongside our Joint Expeditionary Force and NATO allies, we are strengthening our response to ensure that Russian ships and aircraft cannot operate in secrecy near UK or NATO territory.”

The UK has now targeted 93 oil tankers linked to Russia’s efforts to circumvent international sanctions, underscoring its commitment to maritime security.

“We will continue to call out the malign activity that Putin directs, cracking down on the Russian shadow fleet to prevent funding for his illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Healey concluded.