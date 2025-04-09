gCaptain-logo
M/V Victoria L

M/V Victoria L. Photo courtesy Netherlands Coastguard

Fire Breaks Out on Container Ship ‘Victoria L’ Off Dutch Coast

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 644
April 9, 2025

A fire erupted in the engine room of the container ship Victoria L approximately 30 nautical miles west of Scheveningen, Netherlands, prompting a rapid response from Dutch authorities.

The vessel, which was operating with 19 crew members and no cargo at the time of the incident, reported the fire at 14:45 local time on Wednesday.

“Little to no smoke development” was visible when the Coast Guard aircraft arrived on scene for initial assessment.

Following a request for assistance from the vessel’s captain, the Netherlands Coast Guard mobilized its Maritime Incident Response Group (MIRG-NL). The specialized firefighting team was transported to the vessel via Coast Guard helicopter, with a second helicopter remaining on standby at a nearby oil platform.

Multiple assets responded to the emergency, including the Coast Guard aircraft, Multraship Protector, Arca, and KNRM lifeboats.

As of the latest update, the firefighting team is conducting an assessment of the situation aboard the Victoria L. The incident remains ongoing, and authorities continue to monitor the situation.

The Victoria L is a German-owned container ship sailing under the Liberian flag. The vessel was en route from Hamburg to Rotterdam when the incident occurred.

