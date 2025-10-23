gCaptain-logo
A salvage tug fights a fire on board the MT Falcon with an Indian navy warship in the foreground in the Gulf of Aden

A salvage tug fights a fire on board the MT Falcon in the Gulf of Aden. Photo courtesy Indian Navy

Indian Navy Recovers Bodies from Burning LPG Tanker in Gulf of Aden

Mike Schuler
October 23, 2025

The Indian Navy warship INS Trikand successfully coordinated firefighting operations and search and rescue efforts for the Cameroon-flagged LPG carrier MT Falcon operating in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Djibouti, according to a statement from the Indian Navy.

The vessel, which was carrying 26 crew members and fully loaded with liquefied petroleum gas, suffered an onboard explosion on October 20 that caused a fire and left the ship adrift approximately 116 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen. Twenty-four crew members—including 25 Indians and one British national—were able to evacuate and were rescued by merchant vessels in the vicinity.

INS Trikand undertook firefighting operations in coordination with a salvage tug hired by the shipping company and successfully brought the fire under control. A specialized team of firefighting and medical personnel from the warship then boarded MT Falcon and recovered the mortal remains of two missing crew members “braving intense heat, damaged structures and toxic fumes,” according to the Indian Navy statement. The remains were subsequently handed over to the Embassy of India in Djibouti.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations initially reported the vessel was struck by what was described as an unknown projectile, but later stated they were “still unable to confirm the source of the explosion” and could not “rule out an onboard accident.” The alert has since been reclassified as an advisory with investigations ongoing.

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES coordinated the initial search and rescue operation, with 24 crew members rescued by the passing gas carrier MEDA. The Hellenic Frigate HS SPETSAI escorted MEDA to the Port of Djibouti, where the rescued seafarers were handed over to the Djiboutian Coast Guard.

Maritime security analysts have raised questions about the vessel’s operations. Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, stated that analysis indicates MT Falcon is part of what the United Against Nuclear Iran organization calls the “Ghost Armada,” which identifies illicit maritime trade involving Iran.

TankerTrackers reported that the vessel “was laden with Iranian LPG from Assaluyeh after loading there on 2025-09-25. She was most likely heading to Ras Isa, Yemen; to supply the Houthis.” The organization also noted that the Indian-owned, Cameroon-flagged tanker is 31 years old, was detained in January 2025 in Istanbul for 13 deficiencies, and has no known insurer.

If confirmed as a Houthi attack, the incident would mark the first since the Minervagracht was struck in the Gulf of Aden on September 29 and the first Houthi attack since the U.S.-brokered Israel-Hamas agreement on the release of hostages. Since November 2023, the Iranian-backed Houthis have carried out over 100 attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

Falcon incident
indian navy
Red Sea Crisis
