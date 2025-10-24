gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,196 members

A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

Chinese State Buyers Step Back From Russian Oil on Sanctions

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
October 23, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Oct 23, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Chinese state-owned companies including Sinopec canceled some purchases of seaborne Russian crude after the US blacklisted Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, adding to signs of disruption in the oil market.

The majors have begun to assess the curbs, as well as similar moves by the EU, according to people with knowledge of the situation, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive issues. The companies halted purchases of some spot cargoes, mostly ESPO, a grade from Russia’s Far East, they said.

The global oil market has been jolted this week by the wave of US sanctions, which have targeted Russia’s two largest producers and are intended to raise the pressure against Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. Prices spiked on Thursday after the Trump administration’s package was announced, and Brent futures are on course for a weekly gain of more than 7%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., as Sinopec is formally known, as well as China Zhenhua Oil Co. and Sinochem Group didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. On Thursday, Beijing pushed back against the US move, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying that “China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law.” 

US President Donald Trump plans to raise Chinese buying of Russian oil with his counterpart Xi Jinping at a meeting in South Korea next week. The summit will hand the leaders of the two largest economies an opportunity to make progress toward a broader trade deal after a period of strained relations.

Read More: Trump Seeks Elusive Trade Deal With Xi in High-Stakes Meeting

State-owned Chinese buyers account for more than 400,000 barrels-a-day of Russian seaborne oil shipments, up to 40% the overall volume that arrives on vessels, according to Kpler Ltd. Russia also delivers crude to China overland through pipelines.

“Flows to China are set to fall,” said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Research program at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. Still, the pipeline flows look set to continue given that the payments are based on a loan scheme that doesn’t seem to go via western banks, she said.

In addition to China, Russian flows to India, another key buyer, are expected to plunge following the US penalties. The sanctions mark a big shift in Western policy, which previously sought to limit revenue for the Kremlin with a price cap designed to prevent a supply disruptions and price spikes.

The Chinese state-owned companies could seek cheap alternatives, cut runs, or start unplanned maintenance as grades from the Middle East and West Africa become more pricey, with Indian users also seeking replacements for Russian barrels, the people said.

State-linked companies “may scale back their Russian crude purchases, but private refiners are unlikely to be affected,” said Emma Li, lead China analyst at Vortexa Ltd.

Brent futures — the global benchmark — were steady near $66 a barrel on Friday. While they have surged this week, prices remain 12% lower this year amid concern that rising supplies from OPEC+ — a broad producers’ alliance that includes Russia — will contribute to a global surplus.

The US Treasury Department sanctioned the two oil giants after accusing Russia of a “lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.” They’re the first major US penalties against Moscow since Trump returned to the White House in January.

The sanctions “will indeed have certain serious consequences for us, but overall, they will not have a significant impact on our economic well-being,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday. Moscow has about a month to prepare before the restrictions take full effect.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
crude oil
russia
sanctions
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,196 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

An LNG tanker at a port in Yantai, China
Energy

Polish, US officials Discussed Boosting US LNG Supplies to Central Europe

Top Polish and U.S. energy officials discussed a potential boost of supplies of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) via Poland to Central Europe to reduce the region's dependence on Russian gas, Poland's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

October 21, 2025
Total Views: 899
Key Alaska LNG Pipeline Study Will Be Completed This Year, US Interior Secretary Burgum Says
Energy

Key Alaska LNG Pipeline Study Will Be Completed This Year, US Interior Secretary Burgum Says

The backers of a proposed 800-mile (1,287 km) gas pipeline in Alaska championed by U.S. President Donald Trump expect to complete a key engineering and cost study by the end of this year, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on Monday.

October 20, 2025
Total Views: 876
India Already Cutting Russian Oil Imports by 50% After US Talks, White House Official Says
Energy

India Already Cutting Russian Oil Imports by 50% After US Talks, White House Official Says

The United States and India have held productive trade talks, and Indian refiners are already cutting Russian oil imports by 50%, a White House official told Reuters on Thursday.

October 16, 2025
Total Views: 938