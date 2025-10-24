ABS Brings Together Industry Leaders to Celebrate Women Shaping the Future of Maritime in the Middle East

Summit Highlights Collaboration, Mentorship, and Opportunity Across the Region’s Maritime Sector

ABS hosted the second edition of the Middle East Women in Maritime Summit at the Address Dubai Mall, gathering more than 150 industry professionals to celebrate the expanding role of women in the region’s maritime sector.

Themed “Advancing Women in Maritime – Challenges and Opportunities,” the summit showcased stories of leadership and mentorship across the Middle East’s fast-growing maritime ecosystem.

Guests of honor included Her Excellency Engineer Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the UAE Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs and outgoing President of the Arab Women in Maritime Association (AWIMA), and Engineer Khalid Alhammad, President of Bahri Ship Management.

In her keynote address, H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek reflected on her tenure leading AWIMA and announced the appointment of Noura Alqathami of Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority as the association’s new president.

“The success of women in maritime is not a women’s issue, it is an industry success story,” said H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek. “When we include more perspectives, we strengthen safety, innovation, and competitiveness.”

“This year, our commitment has been exemplified by training 25 female cadets in partnership with Sharjah Maritime Academy and under the Saudi Flag IMO NextWave Seafarers program. These talented women are now part of our fleet, setting a new standard for the region and inspiring the next generation of maritime leaders. We also extend our sincere gratitude to ABS for their steadfast support and for hosting this important event. Together, we are shaping a more collaborative, innovative, and resilient future for maritime,” said Eng. Khalid Alhammad.

Moderated by Jessica Mahaffey, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, the event’s panel discussion featured:

Eng. Mashael Al Marzooqi, Vice President of Asset Management, ADNOC Logistics & Services

Alia Al Janahi, Vice President, HSE, DP World

Anan Abdullatif, Senior Manager, Commercial Operations, Asyad Shipping

Natalie Sallaum, Chief Relationship Officer, Sallaum Lines

Nicolai Friis, CEO, Adani Ports & Harbour Services International

The panel explored how collaboration fuels innovation, how companies can establish structured career pathways for women, and how mentorship can help more women succeed in maritime careers.

The program also featured a fireside chat, “Leading the Way: Stories of Female Trailblazers in Maritime,” with Dr. Carolin Stumm, Area Managing Director at

Hapag-Lloyd Middle East; Maria Kristina Javellana, General Manager – Head of Fleet at Hafnia Chemical Tankers, and Bahri cadets Dr. Mariam Alshaikh and Anoud Al-Blooshi, who shared first-hand experiences from life at sea and the importance of mentorship in shaping the next generation.

“Each story we heard today — whether from seasoned leaders or new cadets — shows that talent, not gender, defines excellence,” said Dheeraj Sharma, ABS Vice President, Marine & Offshore Regional Business Development (MEA). “This summit continues to grow because collaboration across our industry is making real change possible.”

Photo Caption (L to R): Lisa Mastellari Vega, Ambassador of Panama to the UAE; Dheeraj Sharma, ABS Vice President, Marine and Offshore Regional Business Development; Jessica Mahaffey, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer; and Hanan Amoudi, Bahri Vendor and Logistics Senior Manager