gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,284 members

Tanker Struck by Projectile Gulf of Aden as Houthi Threat to Shipping Resurfaces

Protesters hold up rifles during a rally organized by the Houthis in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen March 22, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tanker Struck by Projectile Gulf of Aden as Houthi Threat to Shipping Resurfaces

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 39
October 18, 2025

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported a vessel attack approximately 116 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen, in which an unknown projectile struck the vessel and caused a fire.

The vessel involved is the Cameroon-flagged LPG tanker Falcon, which transmitted a distress alert reporting fire and explosion. Authorities are investigating the incident, and vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

If confirmed as a Houthi attack, the incident would mark the first since the Minervagracht was struck in the Gulf of Aden on September 29 and the first Houthi attack since the U.S.-brokered Israel-Hamas agreement on the release of hostages, indicating the Houthi threat to shipping remains.

Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, raised the possibility of either a Houthi misidentification or Israeli sabotage. He said analysis of the Falcon indicates the vessel is part of what the United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) organization calls the “Ghost Armada,” which identifies illicit maritime trade involving Iran. “FALCON is probably carrying Iranian cargo,” according to the Kelly.

TankerTrackers concurs with Kelly’s analysis. “The LPG tanker FALCON (9014432), which caught fire today in the Gulf of Aden, was laden with Iranian LPG from Assaluyeh after loading there on 2025-09-25. She was most likely heading to Ras Isa, Yemen; to supply the Houthis. This vessel was detained in January 2025 in Istanbul for 13 deficiencies. The Indian-owned, Cameroon-flagged tanker is 31 years old and 25/26 crew are accounted for. One person is still missing. No known insurer and she isn’t blacklisted by any government.”

Since November 2023, the Iranian-backed Houthis have carried out over 100 attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Palestinians during the two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

Tags:

israel-hamas war
Red Sea Crisis
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,284 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: An American flag flutters over a ship and shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles, in San Pedro California
Ports

Tariff Pressures Push September Cargo Down at Los Angeles-Long Beach Port Complex

The nation’s busiest port complex saw cargo volumes decline in September as shifting trade policies and rising tariffs dampened consumer demand and altered shipping patterns across the trans-Pacific trade lanes....

20 hours ago
Total Views: 377
China port
Shipping

US-China Reciprocal Port Fees Signal New Era in Trade Tensions

In a bold escalation of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, Beijing has implemented retaliatory ‘special port fees’ on American-linked vessels, mirroring Washington’s Section 301 measures that target Chinese shipping.  By...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 515
Aerial top view of a containership underway
Shipping

Container Rates Rise for First Time in Months as Carriers Push November Increases

Container spot freight rates on the main east-west trades reversed months of consecutive declines this week with a series of general rate increases (GRIs) and new FAK [Freight All Kinds] rate levels on Wednesday.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 281