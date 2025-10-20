Mystery Tanker Explosion Near Yemen Sparks Renewed Security Concerns for Red Sea Shipping

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported an incident this weekend involving the LPG tanker FALCON approximately 116 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen, where the vessel was struck by what was initially described as an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire.

UKMTO later issued two updates stating they were “still unable to confirm the source of the explosion” and could not “rule out an onboard accident.” The alert has since been reclassified as an advisory, with investigations ongoing.

The Cameroon-flagged vessel was carrying 26 crew members—1 Ukrainian and 25 Indians—and was en route to Djibouti when an onboard explosion caused a fire and left the ship adrift. EUNAVFOR ASPIDES successfully coordinated a search and rescue operation, with 24 crew members rescued by the passing gas carrier MEDA. The Hellenic Frigate HS SPETSAI escorted MEDA to the Port of Djibouti, where the rescued seafarers were handed over to the Djiboutian Coast Guard. Two Indian crew members remain missing.

The vessel remains on fire and adrift, with authorities advising vessels in the vicinity to maintain a safe distance due to the risk of further explosions, as FALCON was fully loaded with liquefied petroleum gas. A private company has assumed salvage operations.

Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, stated on X that analysis of the vessel indicates it is part of what the United Against Nuclear Iran organization calls the “Ghost Armada,” which identifies illicit maritime trade involving Iran. “FALCON is probably carrying Iranian cargo,” according to Kelly.

TankerTrackers reported that the vessel “was laden with Iranian LPG from Assaluyeh after loading there on 2025-09-25. She was most likely heading to Ras Isa, Yemen; to supply the Houthis.” The organization also noted that the Indian-owned, Cameroon-flagged tanker is 31 years old, was detained in January 2025 in Istanbul for 13 deficiencies, and has no known insurer.

If confirmed as a Houthi attack, the incident would mark the first since the Minervagracht was struck in the Gulf of Aden on September 29 and the first Houthi attack since the U.S.-brokered Israel-Hamas agreement on the release of hostages.

Since November 2023, the Iranian-backed Houthis have carried out over 100 attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Palestinians during the two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

On Sunday, Kelly noted recent developments that could signal renewed threats to shipping: “In the past few hours, several violations of key conditions of the Gaza ceasefire have occurred,” including Hamas attacking the IDF, Israel conducting intense airstrikes across Gaza, and Israel halting the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He added that it is “probably not long until the Houthis resume attacks against at least Israel, and worst case shipping.”

Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.