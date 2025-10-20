gCaptain-logo
Global marine fire service agreement between VIKING and Johnson Controls International  

October 20, 2025

We are pleased to announce that Johnson Controls International (JCI) and VIKING Life Saving Equipment (VIKING)  have entered into a global marine fire service partnership.

The Marine and Navy division of Johnson Controls International is a leading global manufacturer of firefighting systems, having delivered thousands of high-quality and innovative systems to the maritime and offshore industry. JCI Marine and Offshore offers a comprehensive range of firefighting systems, including CO2, foam, dry-powder, water-mist, sprinkler, and alternative gases.

VIKING is a global leader in maritime safety solutions, renowned for manufacturing and servicing lifesaving products of the highest quality, dedicated to protecting and saving human lives. Under this agreement, VIKING has been appointed as the globally approved, trained, and certified service provider for all systems and equipment delivered and installed by Johnson Controls Marine and Navy.

VIKING will have access to and maintain a stock of the full range of JCI system spare parts necessary to support customers worldwide.

This ‘partnership in safety’ reflects a shared vision and commitment of our two companies to deliver high-quality services globally. We are confident that this synergy will help us achieve new levels of safety, service excellence and customer satisfaction.

