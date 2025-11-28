Fire-Hit ONE Henry Hudson Returns to Berth for Complex Cargo Removal

The containership ONE Henry Hudson returned to its berth at Yusen Terminal late Wednesday night, marking the transition from active firefighting operations to what officials are calling the most technically demanding phase of the response: the systematic removal and disposal of fire-damaged cargo and thousands of gallons of contaminated firefighting water.

The vessel’s return under escort by Los Angeles Port Police, fire boats, the U.S. Coast Guard, and tug operators caps a multi-day emergency response that began last Friday evening when fire erupted in lower-deck compartments while the ship was moored. All 23 crew members were safely evacuated, and nearly 200 Los Angeles City firefighters responded to the blaze.

A mid-ship explosion later that evening knocked out the vessel’s power, forcing crews to retreat and fight the fire from the pier. After hazmat risks were identified, Unified Command ordered the vessel moved offshore, where it was anchored approximately one mile off Angel’s Gate Lighthouse for continued suppression efforts.

“The initial firefighting response, relocation of the vessel to a remote anchorage, and recent movement back to the pier were all critical operations that required careful coordination and execution,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Stacey Crecy, Incident Commander. “Now, a new phase begins where damaged cargo and firefighting water will be properly removed and disposed of. I’m confident the team will accomplish the work ahead safely and efficiently.”

Salvage teams maintained continuous monitoring throughout the transit for heat signatures, though none were reported. The operation involved longshore labor crews who completed lashing operations Wednesday afternoon while the vessel remained at anchorage.

The upcoming phase presents significant logistical challenges. Cargo inspections will categorize containers as fire-damaged, water-damaged, or undamaged. Salvage group DONJON-SMIT, which has been in temporary possession of the vessel, has deployed experts from around the world to support the operation. Cargo hold 03 is estimated to be 80% flooded from initial firefighting efforts, though vessel stability remains within acceptable parameters.

All waste aboard, including firefighting water, will be disposed of according to an approved waste management plan, with contaminated water transported to treatment facilities.

“This collaboration not only exemplifies the strength of partnership among various agencies, but also reaffirms our collective commitment to safeguarding our communities,” said Gary Herrera, ILWU Local 13 President. “For 90 years, the ILWU has played a critical role in reinforcing the vital link between domestic and international trade, demonstrating why dockworkers are essential to our national security and commerce.”

Air quality monitoring by L.A. Port Police continues, with all readings remaining below state and federal action thresholds. No impacts have been detected outside the established safety zone. The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the incident.

The incident temporarily shut down four of seven container terminals and forced closures on State Route 47 due to smoke, though port operations have since resumed.

“We are grateful to our partners who successfully contained and extinguished the fire aboard container ship ONE Henry Hudson,” the Port of Los Angeles said in a statement. “With community safety as the top priority, their valiant, combined efforts allowed for safe transport of the ship.”

The Unified Command includes the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of L.A. Port Police Department, and the vessel’s Qualified Individual, with the L.A. Fire Department in a supporting role.