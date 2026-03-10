gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,414 members

A screenshot from aerial video posted online showing the fire on a barge towed by the tug Douglas J

A screenshot from video posted online showing the fire on a barge towed by the tug Douglas J.

Coast Guard Responding to Large Barge Fire in Delaware Bay

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 10, 2026

The U.S. Coast Guard and multiple partner agencies are responding to a barge fire in Delaware Bay on Tuesday after a tug reported that the vessel it was towing had caught fire.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders at Sector Delaware Bay received a call at approximately 8:20 a.m. from the tug Douglas J, reporting that the barge under tow was on fire. The barge was reportedly carrying scrap metal.

Authorities are towing the burning barge to a position about two miles off Maurice River Cove, New Jersey, in an effort to move the incident away from the main shipping channel while firefighting operations continue.

The Coast Guard has established a safety zone and issued a Broadcast Notice to Mariners as crews work to contain the fire and reduce potential hazards to vessel traffic in the busy port complex. Multiple fire departments have deployed fireboats to assist with suppression efforts.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Responders from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia, Coast Guard Station Cape May, and Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City have been deployed to assist. Partner agencies on scene include the Wilmington Fire Department, Delaware City Fire Department, Philadelphia Fire Department, New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, and Delaware Emergency Management.

The incident follows another major barge fire in the Delaware Bay region in 2022, when a barge carrying scrap household appliances burned for approximately 26 hours in what officials described as the largest firefighting operation in Delaware state history.

Response operations for the current fire remain ongoing.

Tags:

barge fire
Coast Guard
Fire Incidents
Firefighting
USCG

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,414 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Singapore Anchorage
News

Engine Room Fire Claims Two Lives Aboard Bulk Carrier Off Chinese Coast

A fire in the engine room of the Singapore-registered bulk carrier MANDY has resulted in the deaths of two crew members and left a third hospitalized following an incident off the coast of China.

February 18, 2026
Total Views: 986
Aerial view of the 265-foot fuel barge Defiant grounded on rocks near the entrance to San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico, as salvage crews prepare the vessel for removal.
Grounding Incidents

Salvage Crews Remove Fuel From Grounded Barge Near San Juan Harbor

Salvage crews have removed roughly 1,000 gallons of residual fuel from the grounded barge Defiant near the entrance to San Juan Harbor, significantly reducing environmental risk as officials prepare a plan to refloat the 265-foot vessel. The port remains open, and no pollution or injuries have been reported.

February 17, 2026
Total Views: 1593
Fuel barge Defiant aground near the entrance to San Juan Harbor in Puerto Rico
News

Fuel Barge Grounds Near San Juan Harbor Entrance

A fuel barge ran aground near the entrance to San Juan Harbor on Monday while being towed inbound from St. Thomas, prompting a Coast Guard response near Old San Juan’s historic El Morro fortress. Officials say there were no injuries, no pollution reported, and the port remains open to vessel traffic.

February 10, 2026
Total Views: 3070