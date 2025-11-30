General Average Declared Following Multi-Day Fire on ONE Henry Hudson

The owners of the containership ONE Henry Hudson have declared General Average following a multi-day fire at the Port of Los Angeles, adding a financial layer to what officials are calling the most technically demanding salvage operation in recent port history.

The declaration comes as the containership returned to its berth at Yusen Terminal late Wednesday, transitioning from active firefighting to the systematic removal of fire-damaged cargo and thousands of gallons of contaminated firefighting water. Richards Hogg Lindley has been appointed as Average Adjusters to coordinate the collection of securities and documentation from cargo interests.

The vessel is owned by Fukujin Kisen and operates under a time charter to Ocean Network Express (ONE).

Under the General Average declaration, cargo will not be released until necessary arrangements are made with the Average Adjusters, who will work directly with cargo interests and their insurance companies.

The emergency began last Friday evening when fire erupted in lower-deck compartments while the vessel was moored. All 23 crew members were safely evacuated as nearly 200 Los Angeles City firefighters responded to the blaze. A mid-ship explosion that evening knocked out the vessel’s power, forcing crews to retreat and fight the fire from the pier.

“The initial firefighting response, relocation of the vessel to a remote anchorage, and recent movement back to the pier were all critical operations that required careful coordination and execution,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Stacey Crecy, Incident Commander. “Now, a new phase begins where damaged cargo and firefighting water will be properly removed and disposed of. I’m confident the team will accomplish the work ahead safely and efficiently.”

After hazmat risks were identified, Unified Command ordered the vessel moved offshore, where it was anchored approximately one mile off Angel’s Gate Lighthouse for continued suppression efforts. The vessel returned under escort by Los Angeles Port Police, fire boats, the U.S. Coast Guard, and tug operators.

The salvage phase presents significant logistical challenges. Cargo inspections will categorize containers as fire-damaged, water-damaged, or undamaged. Salvage group DONJON-SMIT has deployed experts from around the world to support the operation.Cargo hold 03 is estimated to be 80% flooded from initial firefighting efforts, though vessel stability remains within acceptable parameters.

All waste aboard, including firefighting water, will be disposed of according to an approved waste management plan, with contaminated water transported to treatment facilities.

“We are grateful to our partners who successfully contained and extinguished the fire aboard container ship ONE Henry Hudson,” the Port of Los Angeles said in a statement. “With community safety as the top priority, their valiant, combined efforts allowed for safe transport of the ship.”

Air quality monitoring by L.A. Port Police continues, with all readings remaining below state and federal action thresholds.The incident temporarily shut down four of seven container terminals and forced closures on State Route 47 due to smoke, though port operations have since resumed.

The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the incident.