The Kairos tanker after suffering a fire off Turkish coast in the Black Sea

The Kairos tanker after suffering a fire off Turkish coast in the Black Sea. Photo courtesy Turkish Ministration of Transport and Infrastructure

Shadow Fleet Crisis Deepens: Third Tanker Incident off Senegal Follows Black Sea Drone Strikes

Mike Schuler
November 30, 2025

Turkish maritime authorities continue firefighting and stabilization operations on two sanctioned tankers struck by Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea, while a separate incident involving another alleged shadow fleet vessel off Senegal’s coast has raised fresh concerns over Russia’s shadow fleet operations.

Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure confirmed that the fire aboard the tanker Kairos has been completely extinguished, with discussions now underway regarding towing arrangements. The 274-meter vessel, which was en route from Egypt to Russia’s Novorossiysk port when it suffered an explosion and fire approximately 28 nautical miles offshore, had all 25 crew members safely evacuated by Turkish coastal safety units.

Turkish rescue vessels KURTARMA-12 and the emergency response vessel NENE HATUN worked through the night to combat the blaze. According to the ministry, firefighting and cooling efforts continued in enclosed areas after the open deck fire was extinguished.

Towing operations for the second vessel, Virat, are continuing with plans to dock at the Türkeli Anchorage Area. The Virat, struck approximately 35 nautical miles offshore, sustained heavy smoke in its engine room but maintained a stable condition despite a second drone attack on Saturday morning that caused minor damage above the waterline. All 20 crew members remained in good condition throughout the ordeal.

The Security Service of Ukraine claimed responsibility for the Friday strikes, with an official telling Reuters that naval drones hit both tankers as they headed to a Russian port to load oil for foreign markets. “Video shows that after being hit, both tankers sustained critical damage and were effectively taken out of service. This will deal a significant blow to Russian oil transportation,” the Ukrainian official stated.

Both vessels operate under international sanctions for transporting Russian oil. The Kairos faces sanctions from the UK and EU, while the Virat has been sanctioned by the U.S. and EU.

In a separate development highlighting broader safety concerns with shadow fleet operations, the Panama-flagged tanker Mersin is experiencing a crisis off Senegal’s coast. The vessel, owned by Turkish firm Be?ikta? Denizcilik and carrying up to 30,000 tons of fuel, reported water entering its engine room during the night of November 27-28.

Senegalese authorities immediately activated a crisis cell under HASSMAR supervision, coordinating with the Senegalese Navy, National Maritime Affairs Agency, and Port Authority of Dakar. All crew members were rescued safely with no casualties reported.

The Port Authority of Dakar confirmed that priority actions include evaluating sealing measures to stabilize the vessel, studying procedures for safely emptying the fuel cargo, and deploying an anti-pollution boom around the Mersin as a precautionary measure. The French Navy dispatched a vessel to support operations and assess the situation.

While no cause has been confirmed for the Mersin incident, the timing follows closely after the Black Sea drone strikes, though no connection between the incidents has been established.

Maritime intelligence analyst Michelle Wiese Bockmann of Windward AI noted that the Kairos was among 72 vessels recently deleted from the Gambian ship registry for fraudulently issued certificates. “So this vessel [the Kairos] is flagless, stateless, and any insurance and class (if it has any) is invalidated by the fact that it’s falsely purporting to fly the flag of Gambia,” Bockmann stated.

She added that “the dark fleet is an accident waiting to happen and incidents like this are but a harbinger of what is to come”.

Turkish environmental unit experts and diver teams remain on standby in the Black Sea region for inspection as operations continue. The two Black Sea incidents did not disrupt shipping traffic through the Bosphorus Strait, which maintained normal operations.

The incidents underscore escalating concerns about vessels operating outside standard maritime oversight, with the three separate tanker emergencies within days highlighting both the geopolitical tensions surrounding Russian oil exports and the inherent risks posed by aging, poorly maintained vessels in the shadow fleet.

russia shadow tanker fleet
shadow fleet
turkey
