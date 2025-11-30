gCaptain-logo
Blasts hit sanctioned tankers off Turkey's coast, rescues underway

Flames and thick smoke rise from a tanker after blasts rocked two vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet in the Black Sea near Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait, in this image released November 28, 2025. Turkish Directorate General for Maritime Affairs/Handout via REUTERS.

CPC Reports Halts In Black Sea Oil Loading After New Attack

Bloomberg
November 29, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Nov 29, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles most of Kazakhstan’s crude exports through Russia to the Black Sea, halted loading after one of its three moorings was damaged amid overnight Ukrainian attacks in the region

“As a result of a targeted terrorist attack by unmanned boats” mooring 2 was “significantly damaged” and “its further operation isn’t possible,” the operator’s press office said in a statement. 

All tankers were withdrawn from the CPC water area and shipments at the terminal will be carried out “in accordance with established rules once the threats from unmanned boats and drones have been eliminated,” CPC said.

Kazakhstan “has urgently activated a plan” to re-direct exports to alternative routes as a way to maintain production rates and minimize the consequences, its energy ministry said in a statement. “The situation is under special control of the government.”

Ukraine hasn’t commented on the incident at the CPC facility, although its General Staff confirmed a separate attack Saturday on the Afipsky oil refinery in southern Russian region of Krasnodar and on other sites.

The CPC oil terminal has been the target of repeated attacks this month. It’s the single-largest conduit for crude exports from Kazakhstan’s largest fields, and ships some Russian volumes as well. 

The joint venture’s shareholders include US oil majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil as well as Kazakhstan’s state oil producer KazMunayGas and Russia’s oil-pipeline operator Transneft PJSC, acting on behalf of Russian Federation. 

The attack on civilian infrastructure is “unacceptable,” Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said. “The CPC pipeline system is an international energy project, and any forceful impact on its facilities creates direct risks to global energy security and causes significant damage to the economic interests of the consortium‘s participants.”

Loading at CPC oil terminal usually occurs at two moorings simultaneously, with each point’s capacity at 800,000 barrels per day. With mooring 2 damaged and mooring 3 undergoing planned maintenance, CPC could resume loading only from the remaining mooring 1.  

No injuries or oil leaks into the Black Sea were reported, as at the time of the mooring’s explosion, emergency protection systems ensured the relevant pipelines were closed, according to the CPC statement. 

The Afipsky refinery struck overnight has a processing capacity of as much as 9.1 million tons of crude oil annually, or some 180,000 barrels per day. It was previously attacked in September. Authorities extinguished a blaze there by midday local time. 

The refinery was targeted for its role in providing fuel to Russia’s army, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post, adding that Kyiv’s forces also struck a key fighter jet repair facility in Taganrog in the Rostov region. The statement also confirmed an attack on marine oil terminal port in Tuapse, Krasnodar region, on Nov. 25.  

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

black sea
drone strikes
russian oil
Ukraine War
