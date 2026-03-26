gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,444 members

Altura, a Turkish-owned crude oil tanker, transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, March 16, 2026

Altura, a Turkish-owned crude oil tanker, transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

Ukraine USV Strike Leaves Laden Russian Tanker Adrift Near Bosphorus

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 26, 2026

A Turkish-owned tanker carrying Russian petroleum product was struck overnight by a suspected uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the Black Sea, in what appears to be an escalation in attacks targeting vessels linked to Moscow’s energy trade.

Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Group, said the sanctioned tanker ALTURA had loaded approximately 140,000 metric tonnes of Siblight petroleum product at Russia’s Port of Novorossiysk on March 23 and was bound for India when it was hit just after midnight.

The strike reportedly targeted the vessel’s engine room, causing flooding and leaving the ship disabled.

The vessel was located about 12 nautical miles north of the Bosphorus Strait at the time of the incident—an area that sits at the gateway between the Black Sea and global shipping lanes.

According to MarineTraffic data, the 274-meter tanker began drifting at 15:50 UTC on March 25, with a tug response initiated at 23:17 UTC. By 00:30 UTC on March 26, the vessel’s AIS status had been updated to “Not Under Command.” The ship was last reported making just 0.2 knots and showing a reported draught of 15.9 meters, indicating it is heavily laden.

Turkish authorities responded quickly, dispatching two rescue tugs, along with two emergency response vessels, and technical teams to stabilize the situation.

Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uralo?lu, said authorities believe there was “external interference” in the vessel’s engine room. He added that all 27 crew members—reported to be Turkish—are safe and in good condition.

The incident comes amid a widening campaign by Ukraine to disrupt Russia’s oil exports, with attacks increasingly extending beyond ports and into key maritime corridors. Analysts say such strikes are aimed not only at physically disrupting cargo flows but also at raising the risk profile for shipowners, insurers, and charterers engaged in Russian-linked trade.

With the vessel disabled near one of the world’s most strategically sensitive chokepoints, the incident is likely to heighten concerns over the security of Black Sea shipping and the potential for spillover disruptions into broader global trade routes.

Tags:

bosphorus strait
russia
Ukraine War

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,444 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

USCGC Munro shadows MT Marinera in the North Atlantic
News

UK Clears Military to Board Russian Shadow Fleet Tankers in Channel

The United Kingdom is stepping up its campaign against Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” authorizing military and law enforcement teams to board sanctioned vessels transiting British waters—including the English Channel—in a...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1800
The Kozmino oil port in eastern Russia
News

Ukraine Strikes Knock Out 40% of Russia’s Oil Export Capacity

At least 40% of Russia's oil export capacity is at a halt following Ukrainian drone attacks, a disputed attack on a major pipeline and the seizure of tankers, according to Reuters calculations based on market data.

March 25, 2026
Total Views: 3396
Swedish police, coast guard head to boarded tanker off Trelleborg
News

Zelenskiy Urges Allies To Keep Up Pressure On Russia Ahead Of Talks With US

By Pavel Polityuk KYIV, March 22 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday urged allies to keep up sanctions pressure on Russia ahead of a second day of talks between Ukrainian...

March 22, 2026
Total Views: 543