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U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy a speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy a speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Trump DOT Rolls Out $488M Port Funding Push to ‘Restore Maritime Dominance’

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 26, 2026

The Trump administration is rolling out nearly half a billion dollars in new port funding, with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration announcing $488.6 million in grants under the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), a key federal vehicle for upgrading the nation’s port network and supply chains.

The funding round, framed by the administration as part of a broader push to “restore American maritime dominance,” will target projects aimed at improving cargo handling, modernizing port infrastructure, streamlining freight movement, and supporting seafood-related industries. Officials say the investments are designed to reduce bottlenecks, lower shipping costs, and strengthen the resilience of U.S. supply chains.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the program reflects a renewed focus on core fre

ight infrastructure. “We’re refocusing on what matters – revitalizing our ports with the latest technology and infrastructure to keep our economy humming,” he said.

Maritime Administrator Stephen M. Carmel highlighted the role of ports in supporting domestic energy flows and lowering costs for consumers. “America’s ports fuel our economy, bolster domestic energy, and cut costs for hardworking families, making them worthy of taxpayer investment.”  

The PIDP program will also set aside at least 25% of available funding—about $122 million—for smaller projects at smaller ports, a move aimed at expanding access to federal dollars beyond major gateway hubs. Eligible applicants include port authorities, state and local governments, Tribal nations, and other public entities.

The latest funding round comes as PIDP transitions out of a period of elevated spending driven by pandemic-era supply chain disruptions. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated $2.25 billion to the program over five years (2022–2026), sharply increasing annual awards and pushing funding to a peak of $703 million in 2022 before easing to $653 million in 2023.

Since then, annual funding levels have moderated, with the current $488.6 million round reflecting what appears to be a new baseline for the program as emergency supply chain pressures recede.

Still, the stakes remain high. With more than 300 ports across the United States handling everything from containerized imports to bulk energy exports, federal investment through PIDP has become a central tool in shaping the efficiency and competitiveness of the country’s maritime infrastructure.

Under updated criteria for this round, the administration is placing added emphasis on projects located in Qualified Opportunity Zones, those incorporating innovative technologies, and proposals that align with national multimodal freight goals.

Applications for the latest round of PIDP funding are due by late June, setting the stage for another wave of port upgrades at a time when global shipping remains under pressure from geopolitical disruptions and shifting trade flows.

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marad
port infrastructure development program
trump administration

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