Panama-flagged oil tanker Mersin transits Bosphorus in Istanbul

Panama-flagged oil tanker Mersin transits Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/

Mersin Tanker Hit By ‘External Explosions’ Off Senegal, Ship Manager Confirms

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 1, 2025

The Panama-flagged tanker M/T Mersin suffered four external explosions while at anchor off Dakar, Senegal, on November 27, marking the latest in a series of incidents affecting vessels in international waters within days of each other.

Besiktas Shipping, the vessel’s technical manager, confirmed the explosions occurred at approximately 23:45 UTC, causing seawater to flood the engine room.

The company stated that “the situation was immediately brought under control” and emphasized that all crew members remained safe with no injuries, loss of life, or pollution reported.

“The vessel remains safe and stable, and it poses no navigational or safety risks to its surroundings,” Besiktas Shipping said in a statement, adding that the company is “working in full cooperation with the authorized insurers and the relevant Senegalese authorities” to manage the incident and support ongoing investigations.

The M/T Mersin was carrying up to 30,000 tons of fuel when the incident occurred. Senegalese authorities immediately activated a crisis response, coordinating efforts among the Senegalese Navy, National Maritime Affairs Agency, and Port Authority of Dakar.

The Port Authority of Dakar outlined priority actions including evaluating sealing measures to stabilize the vessel, studying procedures for safely emptying the fuel cargo, and deploying an anti-pollution boom around the tanker as a precautionary measure. The French Navy also dispatched a vessel to support operations and assess the situation.

Images circulating online showed the vessel’s stern positioned close to the waterline. All crew members were safely rescued following the incident.

The timing of the Mersin incident has drawn attention given its proximity to separate attacks on two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea. The vessels Kairos and Virat were struck by Ukrainian naval drones on November 27-28 while en route to Russian ports, though no connection between the incidents has been established.

According to shipping data firm Kpler, the Mersin has a history of transporting Russian oil.

The cause of the explosions aboard the Mersin remains under investigation by technical and forensic teams working alongside Senegalese authorities and insurers.

Tags:

mersin tanker
russia
Russia's Shadow Tanker Fleet
shadow fleet
Related Articles

A general view shows the Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal in Novorossiisk
Shipping

Kazakhstan Tells Ukraine To Stop Attacking Terminal After Oil Exports Halted

By Guy Faulconbridge and Vladimir Soldatkin MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) – Kazakhstan told Ukraine on Sunday to stop attacking the Black Sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles more than...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 4006
The Kairos tanker after suffering a fire off Turkish coast in the Black Sea
News

Shadow Fleet Crisis Deepens: Third Tanker Incident off Senegal Follows Black Sea Drone Strikes

Turkish maritime authorities continue firefighting and stabilization operations on two sanctioned tankers struck by Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea, while a separate incident involving another alleged shadow fleet...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 3712
Blasts hit sanctioned tankers off Turkey's coast, rescues underway
Shipping

CPC Reports Halts In Black Sea Oil Loading After New Attack

By Bloomberg News Nov 29, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles most of Kazakhstan’s crude exports through Russia to the Black Sea, halted loading after one of its three...

November 29, 2025
Total Views: 1178