Mersin Tanker Hit By ‘External Explosions’ Off Senegal, Ship Manager Confirms

The Panama-flagged tanker M/T Mersin suffered four external explosions while at anchor off Dakar, Senegal, on November 27, marking the latest in a series of incidents affecting vessels in international waters within days of each other.

Besiktas Shipping, the vessel’s technical manager, confirmed the explosions occurred at approximately 23:45 UTC, causing seawater to flood the engine room.

The company stated that “the situation was immediately brought under control” and emphasized that all crew members remained safe with no injuries, loss of life, or pollution reported.

“The vessel remains safe and stable, and it poses no navigational or safety risks to its surroundings,” Besiktas Shipping said in a statement, adding that the company is “working in full cooperation with the authorized insurers and the relevant Senegalese authorities” to manage the incident and support ongoing investigations.

The M/T Mersin was carrying up to 30,000 tons of fuel when the incident occurred. Senegalese authorities immediately activated a crisis response, coordinating efforts among the Senegalese Navy, National Maritime Affairs Agency, and Port Authority of Dakar.

The Port Authority of Dakar outlined priority actions including evaluating sealing measures to stabilize the vessel, studying procedures for safely emptying the fuel cargo, and deploying an anti-pollution boom around the tanker as a precautionary measure. The French Navy also dispatched a vessel to support operations and assess the situation.

The Panamanian-flagged and Turkish-owned oil tanker, M/T MERSIN, alleged to be affiliated with the Russian Shadow Fleet, is currently sinking off the coast of Dakar, Senegal in Western Africa, after reportedly coming under attack overnight by several uncrewed surface vessels, in… pic.twitter.com/t3dOVn1fSA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 30, 2025

Images circulating online showed the vessel’s stern positioned close to the waterline. All crew members were safely rescued following the incident.

The timing of the Mersin incident has drawn attention given its proximity to separate attacks on two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea. The vessels Kairos and Virat were struck by Ukrainian naval drones on November 27-28 while en route to Russian ports, though no connection between the incidents has been established.

According to shipping data firm Kpler, the Mersin has a history of transporting Russian oil.

The cause of the explosions aboard the Mersin remains under investigation by technical and forensic teams working alongside Senegalese authorities and insurers.