Water Discharge Operations Halt Cargo Recovery at Fire-Stricken ONE Henry Hudson

Ocean Network Express has suspended cargo discharge operations aboard the fire-damaged containership ONE Henry Hudson at the Port of Los Angeles as crews work to pump contaminated water from an affected cargo hold.

A barge arrived at Yusen Terminal to begin water discharge operations, forcing a temporary halt to cargo removal efforts. The vessel remains under the supervision of the United States Coast Guard, and any resumption of cargo operations requires USCG approval.

The development adds another layer of complexity to what U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Stacey Crecy, Incident Commander, has called “the most technically demanding salvage operation in recent port history.”

“The initial firefighting response, relocation of the vessel to a remote anchorage, and recent movement back to the pier were all critical operations that required careful coordination and execution,” Crecy said. “Now, a new phase begins where damaged cargo and firefighting water will be properly removed and disposed of. I’m confident the team will accomplish the work ahead safely and efficiently.”

The emergency began in late November when fire erupted in lower-deck compartments while the vessel was moored. All 23 crew members were safely evacuated as nearly 200 Los Angeles City firefighters responded to the blaze. A mid-ship explosion knocked out the vessel’s power, forcing crews to retreat and fight the fire from the pier.

The vessel’s owners, Fukujin Kisen, have declared General Average, a maritime legal principle that distributes losses among all parties when a vessel and cargo are intentionally sacrificed to save the voyage. Richards Hogg Lindley has been appointed as Average Adjusters to coordinate the collection of securities and documentation from cargo interests.

Under the declaration, cargo will not be released until necessary arrangements are made with the Average Adjusters, who will work directly with cargo interests and their insurance companies.

The salvage operation presents significant logistical challenges. Cargo hold 03 was estimated to be 80% flooded from initial firefighting efforts. Salvage group DONJON-SMIT has deployed experts from around the world to support the operation.

All waste aboard, including firefighting water, will be disposed of according to an approved waste management plan, with contaminated water transported to treatment facilities.

The incident temporarily shut down four of seven container terminals and forced closures on State Route 47 due to smoke, though port operations were quickly resumed.

The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the incident.