Inmarsat NexusWave To Support Sustainable Scallop Harvesting For New Ava Ocean Vessel

The fully managed connectivity service will facilitate Ava Ocean’s pioneering seabed harvesting methods in the remote Barents Sea while supporting operational efficiency and crew welfare aboard the company’s new vessel.

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has renewed its cooperation with Ava Ocean in a deal that will see the Norwegian company implement Inmarsat’s latest fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, on board its new non-invasive scallop harvesting vessel later this year.

Specialising in sustainable scallop harvesting in the Barents Sea, Ava Ocean – formerly known as Tau Tech – already relies on Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress to meet the connectivity needs of its existing ship. Adopting NexusWave for its latest delivery will allow the company to further advance its sustainability and digitalisation initiatives.

The state-of-the-art NexusWave solution seamlessly combines multiple high-speed networks in real time, including GX Ka-band, LEO, LTE and a resilient L-band network, with plans to incorporate the ViaSat-3 Ka-band network in the future. NexusWave offers unlimited data, global coverage, and high speeds, enabling Ava Ocean to protect the marine environment and safeguard the well-being of its 30+ crew members by ensuring seamless connectivity for operational and safety purposes, alongside ‘home-like’ internet access for crew, in even the most isolated locations.

Preben Molnes, Operation Manager, Ava Ocean, said: “Our unique fishing operation takes place in the Barents Sea, where Fleet Xpress has been valuable to maintain stable communications supporting both operations and crew welfare. For the new vessel, we look forward to upgrading to Inmarsat’s NexusWave, further improving communication channels onboard.”

Christopher Hansen, Sales Manager, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “It is a privilege to continue our collaboration with Ava Ocean – a company that leads the way in sustainable seabed harvesting in the Arctic Ocean. Designed to meet our customers’ evolving needs, NexusWave seamlessly integrates multiple networks in real time to deliver fast, always-on connectivity that supports digital transformation and enhances crew welfare to a standard commensurate with a new era of shipping.”

Dedicated to protecting and revitalising the ocean floor, Ava Ocean has developed game-changing technology that facilitates the identification, selection, and sorting of bottom-dwelling marine fauna. This approach – underpinned by reliable, high-speed network coverage for sustainable, safe, and secure operations – allows the company to harvest scallops without damaging a vital but highly fragile marine ecosystem.