ABS Approves New Multi-Purpose Deepwater LNG Floating Asset from SHI

ABS issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its design of a multi-purpose liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating facility for deep water (MLF-O).

Called MLF-O, the next-generation design from SHI optimizes the production facility for deepwater areas with a wave height of nine meters. According to SHI, the design has the advantage of providing faster delivery and cost-effective efficiency compared to onshore plants. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

The MLF-O is designed to minimize internal shock from sloshing by configuring the cargo hold in two rows. By standardizing the unit’s LNG cargo hold and hull, SHI says capacity can increase from 180,000 to 220,000 cubic meters. It is the second standard FLNG model developed by SHI, following the multi-purpose LNG floater-nearshore (MLF-N) in 2023, which was designed for coastal areas with an average wave height of two meters or less. Both are targeting overseas gas field development projects.

“As the global leader in supporting floating energy production facilities, ABS is dedicated to advancing the safety and reliability of these assets. We recognize that working together with forward-thinking and safety-driven partners like SHI is important when addressing new technologies and designs for the rapidly evolving offshore gas terminal market,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“MLF-O is an innovative solution that minimizes operating costs and innovatively reduces delivery times to meet the needs of our customers,” said Hae-Ki Jang, Vice President and Head of Technology Development at Samsung Heavy Industries, noting that his company aims to maintain its position as a pioneer in the FLNG market.



ABS is the preferred classification organization for the offshore energy industry and has been integral to the evolution of gas development with a long history of working with floating gas concepts.