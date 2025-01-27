gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,787 members that receive our newsletter.

French frigate escort. Photo: EUNAVFOR

A French frigate participating in operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES . supports commercial vessels in the Red Sea and in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: EUNAVFOR

Red Sea Crisis Pushes Shipping Stores and Spares Costs Higher

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 27, 2025

The maritime industry has experienced mounting cost pressures in the past year as vessels reroute around Africa due to Red Sea security concerns.

Shipping industry analysts at Drewry report that vessels avoiding the Bab-al-Mandab strait in favor of the Cape of Good Hope route not only adds to increased tonne-miles, but the shift in established trade routes has also led to significant procurement challenges for stores and spares items. With the Port of Suez no longer serving as a primary procurement hub, operators must rely on South African ports, where costs are substantially higher.

The maritime research firm’s data shows stores and spares cost increases of 5.4% and 5.5% respectively across the global vessel fleet in 2024. However, Drewry notes these increases cannot be attributed solely to the re-routing situation.

According to Drewry’s research, this cost escalation is also part of a larger pattern following a period of deferred maintenance and procurement. While prices have moderated somewhat from their 2021/22 highs, the ongoing shipbuilding boom continues to exert upward pressure on costs.

The research firm’s analysts caution that current geopolitical tensions and new regulations could worsen supply chain constraints, potentially leading to even higher operating costs.

Drewry’s insights are detailed its Ship Operating Costs 2024/25 report, which provides comprehensive analysis across 47 vessel types, from container ships to bulk carriers and tankers, examining critical cost elements including manning, insurance, stores and spares, and maintenance.

Tags:

drewry
Red Sea reroutings

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), Neah Bay (WTGB 105), and Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley broke the Manitoulin free from the ice Saturday
Shipping

Coast Guard Icebreakers Free Trapped Bulk Carrier ‘Manitoulin’ on Lake Erie

U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard vessels successfully freed the Canadian-flagged bulk carrier Manitoulin after it became trapped in Lake Erie’s thick ice near Buffalo, New York on January 22. The...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 407
ship at anchor close-up
Shipping

ITF: Seafarer Abandonments Skyrocket in 2024 to Record Highs

By Lori-Ann LaRocco – New data released by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) shows a skyrocketing year-over-year increase of 87% in seafarers abandoned by shipowners in 2024. David Heindel,...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 2817
indonesia missing submarine
Shipping

Indonesia, India Vow to Deepen And Increase Maritime Cooperation

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Prima Wirayani Jan 25, 2025 (Bloomberg) —Indonesia and India will step up their economic and defense cooperation as the South Asian nation seeks to position itself...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 848
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,787 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.