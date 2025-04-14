gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,145 members

M/V Quetzal sets off on maiden voyage

M/V Quetzal. Photo courtesy Crowley Maritime Corporation

Crowley Launches First of Four LNG-Powered Containerships

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 14, 2025

U.S.-based Crowley Maritime Corporation has marked a significant milestone in sustainable shipping with the successful launch of its newest LNG-powered containership, Quetzal, which began its maiden commercial voyage on April 11-12 at Port of Santo Tomás, Guatemala.

The vessel represents the first of four innovative Avance Class ships designed for cargo transport between the United States, Central America, and the Dominican Republic. With a capacity of 1,400 TEUs, these vessels showcase Crowley’s commitment to combining enhanced cargo capabilities with environmental responsibility.

The Avance Class vessels, whose name means “advance” in Spanish, feature state-of-the-art design elements specifically tailored for the region’s unique shipping needs. Each ship is equipped with 300 refrigerated container unit plugs and can accommodate various container sizes, making them particularly effective for transporting perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, retail products, and breakbulk cargo.

“The vessels provide frequent service and greater capabilities to deliver cargo at peak timing while carrying forward Crowley’s high operational standards,” stated Tom Crowley, Chairman and CEO.

Environmental sustainability stands at the forefront of this technological advancement. The ships feature high-pressure ME-GI engines by MAN Energy Solutions, setting new industry standards with negligible methane slippage levels. The use of LNG significantly reduces environmental impact by lowering various greenhouse gas emissions, including sulfur oxide, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxide, while completely eliminating particulate matter compared to traditional diesel fuel.

Built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard of Korea, all four Avance Class vessels are scheduled to enter service in 2025 under long-term charters to Crowley from owner Eastern Pacific Shipping.

“With the company’s decades of service in Central America and the Dominican Republic, the Avance Class is a strategic investment by Crowley in the future of this international trade, setting a new standard for environmental efficiency,” added Crowley.

Tags:

Container Shipping
containerships
crowley
lng fuel
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,145 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The busy container port and natural scenery in Shanghai, China
Shipping

China’s March Exports Jump in Temporary Boost as Trump 2.0 Heaps Pressure

China's exports rose sharply in March after factories rushed out shipments before the latest U.S. tariffs took effect, but an escalating Sino-U.S. trade war has darkened the outlook for factories and growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 257
Trump’s Tangled Tariffs Sow Confusion as Negotiators Line Up
Shipping

Trump’s Tangled Tariffs Sow Confusion as Negotiators Line Up

President Donald Trump’s tariff exclusions for smartphones and other tech products have added to a growing set of confusing signals for companies and trading partners digesting how to engage a White House still promising to negotiate dozens of new deals in America’s favor.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 240
Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ship is seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai
Shipping

Five Below Falls As US-China Trade War Spurs Canceled Orders

By Reshmi Basu and Carrington York Apr 11, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Five Below Inc. shares dropped on Friday after the retailer asked vendors to turn away products waiting for shipment in China...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 2181