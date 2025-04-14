Crowley Launches First of Four LNG-Powered Containerships

U.S.-based Crowley Maritime Corporation has marked a significant milestone in sustainable shipping with the successful launch of its newest LNG-powered containership, Quetzal, which began its maiden commercial voyage on April 11-12 at Port of Santo Tomás, Guatemala.

The vessel represents the first of four innovative Avance Class ships designed for cargo transport between the United States, Central America, and the Dominican Republic. With a capacity of 1,400 TEUs, these vessels showcase Crowley’s commitment to combining enhanced cargo capabilities with environmental responsibility.

The Avance Class vessels, whose name means “advance” in Spanish, feature state-of-the-art design elements specifically tailored for the region’s unique shipping needs. Each ship is equipped with 300 refrigerated container unit plugs and can accommodate various container sizes, making them particularly effective for transporting perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, retail products, and breakbulk cargo.

“The vessels provide frequent service and greater capabilities to deliver cargo at peak timing while carrying forward Crowley’s high operational standards,” stated Tom Crowley, Chairman and CEO.

Environmental sustainability stands at the forefront of this technological advancement. The ships feature high-pressure ME-GI engines by MAN Energy Solutions, setting new industry standards with negligible methane slippage levels. The use of LNG significantly reduces environmental impact by lowering various greenhouse gas emissions, including sulfur oxide, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxide, while completely eliminating particulate matter compared to traditional diesel fuel.

Built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard of Korea, all four Avance Class vessels are scheduled to enter service in 2025 under long-term charters to Crowley from owner Eastern Pacific Shipping.

“With the company’s decades of service in Central America and the Dominican Republic, the Avance Class is a strategic investment by Crowley in the future of this international trade, setting a new standard for environmental efficiency,” added Crowley.



